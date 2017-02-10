Westbrook, Oladipo and Adams Score at Least 20 Points in Same Game for 1st Time
February 10, 2017
Getty
Fact: Russell Westbrook (29 points), Victor Oladipo (23 points) and Steven Adams (20 points) all scored at least 20 points in the same game for the first time this season, as the Thunder beat the Cavaliers 118-109 on Thursday night.
Source: B/R Insights
