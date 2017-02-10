    Oklahoma City ThunderDownload App

    Westbrook, Oladipo and Adams Score at Least 20 Points in Same Game for 1st Time

    Getty
    Daily FactsBleacher ReportFebruary 10, 2017

    Fact: Russell Westbrook (29 points), Victor Oladipo (23 points) and Steven Adams (20 points) all scored at least 20 points in the same game for the first time this season, as the Thunder beat the Cavaliers 118-109 on Thursday night.

    Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

    Source: B/R Insights

     

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 