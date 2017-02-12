The Hottest Boxing Storylines for the Week of February 12

1 of 6

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It's Adrien Broner fight week!

The Problem returns to the ring Saturday night in his hometown of Cincinnati for a showdown with the dangerous Adrian Granados, who knows a thing or two about pulling off a significant upset.

This is a tricky fight for Broner, especially if he isn't 100 percent focused on the task at hand.

He continues to face criticism for his perceived lack of commitment to the sport and cannot afford a loss here.

In other news, Top Rank made another huge splash with another 2016 Olympian joining the ranks.

And this is the biggest one yet.

We take a look at how big a deal this move is for both the fighter and the promotion.

All that, plus, Kell Brook once again proving he's boxing's gutsiest fighter, Claressa Shields' historic Showtime fight and the latest on Gennady Golovkin's future plans, assuming he gets past Daniel Jacobs in March.

These are the hottest boxing storylines for the week!