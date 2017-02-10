Manchester United vs. Watford: Jose Mourinho's Key Pre-Match Presser Quotes

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is "convinced" Zlatan Ibrahimovic will still be at the club next season.

Per the Mirror's Jack Rathborn, he spoke ahead of Watford's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday and said:

I'm totally convinced he is going to stay. He came with the intention to stay two years, but in the minds of everyone the first year is going better than every expectation. He knows we are going to try again to improve next season and try to share with him, in a fantastic way, probably the last year of his career at the highest level. [...] I don't see any problem with his family. I gave him the possibility of a few days off to go to Sweden, but he doesn't want to, he prefers to stay here.

The 35-year-old arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and has been United's most potent attacker this season, racking up 20 goals in 33 appearances.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mourinho has previously spoken of his intention to exercise the option to extend his one-year deal at Old Trafford.

However, the Special One is not expecting a flurry of transfers this summer:

We prefer to bring two, three or four players, players that feel an idea, a football we try to play, that can improve our squad. We're not interested in signing six or seven or selling six or seven, we're not going to play this game. We're stable, so we think our market in the summer will be soft, will be natural, some players to leave, some players to come, but in a very natural way.

Ibrahimovic was one of four captures in Mourinho's first transfer window in charge of United, along with Eric Bailly, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba, but the club did not make any recruits in January.

Mourinho's predecessor Louis van Gaal spent over £250 million in his two seasons at the club, with mixed results.

Ander Herrera, Daley Blind and Anthony Martial look to be strong purchases, while Matteo Darmian is yet to convince. Angel Di Maria lasted just one season, while Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay moved on last month.

Looking ahead to the Watford match, Mourinho is anticipating a difficult game against the Hornets, per United's official Twitter feed:

Watford ended a six-match streak of defeats against the Red Devils when they beat them 3-1 at Vicarage Road earlier in the season.

Mourinho gave the latest team news, with Wayne Rooney having recovered from illness and Eric Bailly set to replace Phil Jones: "Jones is still missing. Wayne is fine. Every team needs four central defenders. But we coped well without Eric. Now it's time for Jones to be out and time for Eric to be in."

A win could see United move into the top four, as they're just two points behind Arsenal.

Watford have won their last two matches, including a 2-1 victory over the Gunners, but United are unbeaten in 15 Premier League games—it seems likely they'll take another step toward the UEFA Champions League spots on Saturday, particularly if Ibrahimovic is on form.