Burnley vs. Chelsea: Antonio Conte's Key Pre-Match Press Conference Comments

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted six teams can still win the Premier League title this season, while he also refused to put a price on star playmaker Eden Hazard.

The Blues have won 16 of their last 18 Premier League games, and they are now nine points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the standings.

They are heavy favourites to go on and win the title. However, speaking ahead of Sunday's clash away at Burnley, Conte claimed that all of the the current top six—sixth-placed Manchester United are 14 points behind Chelsea—still have a chance to win the league, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey: "Honestly, I think there are six really strong teams that can fight to win the title, and we must know this. If we think we are very close to winning the title because we have nine points, this is a great mistake."

Chelsea put in a stunning performance to beat Arsenal 3-1 last time out. Hazard netted the second against the Gunners, a brilliant solo effort starting from the halfway line, and Conte would not bite when asked to put a price on the Belgian, per the Blues' Twitter feed and Twomey:

Despite Chelsea's phenomenal league form since September, Burnley will provide the league leaders with a serious challenge.

Sean Dyche's Clarets have won their last seven games in a row in all competitions at Turf Moor and boast the third-best home record in the Premier League, a fact Conte acknowledged ahead of the clash, per Chelsea:

In a boost for the Blues, David Luiz is set to be available, so the Blues' indomitable back three of the Brazilian, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta will remain intact, per The Sun's Jamie Gordon.

Conte did admit, though, that Luiz will be carrying a slight knock, per ESPN FC's Ben Dinnery:

Spurs face a tough clash away at Liverpool this weekend, so Chelsea could be in with a chance to extend their lead at the top of the table even further if they pick up three points against Burnley.

Though many sides have struggled to get the better of the Clarets at home in 2016-17, Chelsea are unlikely to befall the same fate as they continue their serene march to the title.