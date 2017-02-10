Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp's Key Pre-Match Press Conference Comments

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes their season "lost the flow" because of player absences but remains "convinced this is a long-term project," ahead of Tottenham's visit to Anfield on Saturday.

Per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, he said:

The Reds have not won a Premier League game in 2017 and have lost to Hull City and Swansea City in recent weeks, along with Woverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup and Southampton twice in the EFL Cup.

Philippe Coutinho spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines over the winter, while Sadio Mane took part in the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal and Joel Matip also missed several games because of a dispute with Cameroon.

However, Klopp believes Liverpool's poor form will have little bearing on the game against Spurs. Per the Mirror's Hamish Mackay, the Liverpool boss said:

I don’t think too much about other teams. Things like this [their good run] happen. In our situation, the job is not to look for excuses. We don’t look for excuses, we look for solutions. Just because you aren’t flying, it doesn’t mean you can’t win next game.

In sharp contrast to Liverpool, Spurs are unbeaten in the league since December 11 and have won seven of their nine matches in that time.

Simon Mignolet demonstrated why Loris Karius was brought in over the summer in the 2-0 defeat to the Tigers as he gifted Alfred N'Diaye their opener.

The Belgian was restored to the lineup in December at Karius' expense after some shaky performances, but the manager would not be drawn on who will play:

Klopp was also asked about the possibility of a new deal for Adam Lallana, per Mackay:

Adam is a very important player for us. He already has a pretty long contract. How close is a new one? We don’t talk about this. It says nothing about his importance if we are negotiating or not. We have to talk to the player, the agents and then, when something is decided, we will inform you.

The England midfielder has been in sensational form this season with seven goals and as many assists to his name in the Premier League.

Dominic King of the MailOnline had reported Lallana was set to receive a contract worth more than £150,000 per week.

Liverpool will be hoping he can help them beat the Lilywhites on Saturday, but he's a doubt, as their official Twitter feed noted:

The Reds are unbeaten in their seven matches against fellow top-six sides this season but have drawn four of them—they've taken 13 points from a possible 21.

Klopp is hoping that will improve:

Mauricio Pochettino has not beaten Liverpool in six matches against them while in charge of Spurs, and indeed the north London side have not beaten them in their last nine attempts in all competitions.

Further, Tottenham have won on just one of their last 22 Premier League visits to Anfield.

They come into the match in far better shape, though, so they stand an excellent chance of getting at least a point from it.

Liverpool will need to produce an exceptional performance if they're to earn their first league win of the calendar year.