    Marquand Manuel Named Falcons DC: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

    DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 14: Marquand Manuel #33 of the Denver Broncos lines up against the San Diego Chargers at Invesco Field at Mile High on September 14, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. Denver won 39-38. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2017

    The Atlanta Falcons reportedly promoted Marquand Manuel from secondary coach/senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator Friday.

    ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure was the first to report the move. D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution confirmed the report. 

    Manuel's ascent comes after the Falcons fired Richard Smith from the defensive coordinator post on Wednesday.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t McClure) reported that head coach Dan Quinn had taken over playcalling duties from Smith starting in December. Manuel is expected to call the plays in 2017, however.

    The 37-year-old Manuel is familiar with Quinn and his defensive system, as he coached under him in 2013 and 2014 when Quinn was the Seattle Seahawks' defensive coordinator.

    Manuel then followed Quinn to Atlanta to serve as his defensive backs coach.

    Falcons radio color analyst Dave Archer is among those who believe Quinn made a wise decision by elevating Manuel:

    The former Florida Gators standout spent eight seasons in the NFL as a player with the Cincinnati Bengals, Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

    He coached a secondary that was without No. 1 cornerback Desmond Trufant for the final seven games of the regular season and the team's entire playoff run due to pectoral injury.

    Manuel aided in the development of rookie safety Keanu Neal and second-year cornerback Jalen Collins into major contributors.

    Despite Atlanta's trip to the Super Bowl, Manuel will have his work cut out for him, as he takes over a defense that ranked 25th in total yardage allowed and 27th in points allowed in 2016.  

