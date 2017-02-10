Malik Dime Slaps Heckler During Washington Loss vs. Colorado

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Washington senior forward Malik Dime slapped a Colorado student Thursday during halftime of the Huskies' 81-66 loss to the Buffaloes.

Dime had to be restrained by Washington's coaches, and head coach Lorenzo Romar said the following to reporters regarding the incident: "I'm aware of it. I don't know anything about the details. I will look into it."

Dime did not play Thursday, as he sat out his ninth consecutive game due to a broken pinkie.

Per Jake Shapiro of BSNDenver.com, two Colorado students identified only as Dylan and Brian recounted the incident and alleged that Dime's slap ended up hitting both of them after he took exception to heckling.

The student known as Brian told Christian Caple of the Tacoma News Tribune that "everything's been made right."

Dime, Washington's only senior, is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game this season.

The 9-15 Huskies have struggled mightily without the Senegal native, going 1-8.