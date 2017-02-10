    Washington Huskies BasketballDownload App

    Malik Dime Slaps Heckler During Washington Loss vs. Colorado

    LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 09: Malik Dime #10 of the Washington Huskies brings the ball up the court against the Stanford Cardinal during a first-round game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Washington won 91-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images
    Mike Chiari
February 10, 2017

    Washington senior forward Malik Dime slapped a Colorado student Thursday during halftime of the Huskies' 81-66 loss to the Buffaloes.

    Dime had to be restrained by Washington's coaches, and head coach Lorenzo Romar said the following to reporters regarding the incident: "I'm aware of it. I don't know anything about the details. I will look into it."

    Dime did not play Thursday, as he sat out his ninth consecutive game due to a broken pinkie.

    Per Jake Shapiro of BSNDenver.com, two Colorado students identified only as Dylan and Brian recounted the incident and alleged that Dime's slap ended up hitting both of them after he took exception to heckling.

    The student known as Brian told Christian Caple of the Tacoma News Tribune that "everything's been made right."

    Dime, Washington's only senior, is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game this season.

    The 9-15 Huskies have struggled mightily without the Senegal native, going 1-8.

