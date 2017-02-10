Chelsea Transfer News: Diego Costa, China Rumours Discussed by Antonio Conte

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said striker Diego Costa is happy at Stamford Bridge, and the Italian boss is confident he will stay at the club "for some time."

Rumours emerged in the January transfer window that the Blues forward had received a monster offer from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian, and there continue to be reports he could move to the Far East in the summer, per Cadena SER's Manu Carreno (h/t The Sun's Lee Astley).

Conte said Costa, 28, is settled at Stamford Bridge, although he did admit to having fears about the financial power now wielded by the Chinese Super League—Chelsea sold out-of-favour Oscar to Shanghai SIPG for £60 million in January—per BBC Two's MOTD: The Premier League Show (h/t MailOnline's Tom Farmery):

Yeah... Diego is a really important player. The situation is very clear, he is very happy to stay with us and fight for the title. I think (he will stay for some time). I see him every day and his commitment and behaviour. He loves this club. It's very difficult to manage these situations. £60 million for Oscar, also a lot of money for the players. I think it's not the right way to pay a lot of money.



Costa joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in 2014 and enjoyed a superb debut season with the club as Jose Mourinho's side won the title.

Along with much of the rest of the Chelsea squad, he then endured a torrid 2015-16 and was close to moving back to Atleti in the summer, per Nicholas Godden in The Times.

Under Conte in 2016-17, Costa has returned to his brilliant best, netting 15 goals so far in the Premier League—the second best tally in the division—and playing a key role as Chelsea have opened up a nine point gap at the top of the table.

He is arguably the most important player in the Premier League at the moment:

Is Gabriel Jesus the Next Michael Owen or the New Federico Macheda? Zlatan Ibrahimovic Passes 20 Goals for 10th Consecutive Season Cover Your Eyes, Here's Liverpool's Terrible 2017 Record Cover Your Eyes, Here's Liverpool's Terrible 2017 Record Is Frank Lampard the Premier League's Greatest Ever Midfielder? Luis Suarez and Leo Messi's Brilliant Goals vs. Atletico Madrid Animated Can Gabriel Jesus Turn Manchester City’s Season Around? Bayern Munich Star Arjen Robben Builds His Perfect Footballer for B/R Should Manchester United Start Bastian Schweinsteiger Against Hull? Inside the Premier League Transfer Window European Golden Boy XI: Federico Chiesa Continues His Fantastic Form Eden Hazard vs. Philippe Coutinho: Who Would You Want in Your Team? Gary Lineker Has Spoken About His Hat-Trick in El Clasico, 30 Years on Liverpool vs. Chelsea Is the Ultimate Away-Day Fixture European Club Rankings: Chelsea's Second String Show Their Squad Depth Transfer Deadline Day; Daniel Sturridge Is in Need of a Change of Scenery Jose Mourinho Is Still the Special One Where Cup Competitions Are Concerned Will We See the Next Global Superstar at the Otten Cup in August? Would Marco Reus Be a Fitting Replacement for Sanchez at Arsenal? Who's Been the Third Best Player in Europe Over the Last 10 Years? Where Does an Upgraded Old Trafford Rank in the Biggest European Grounds? What's Wrong with Real Madrid? Ebbsfleet United Test Out Marco van Basten's Radical Penalty Replacement Idea Premier League Player Rankings: Alexis Sanchez Rises, Eden Hazard Falls Granit Xhaka Is Staking His Claim as Europe's Dirtiest Player Who's Getting Ripped Off in Europe's Elite Transfer Market? European Golden Boy XI: Pulisic and Chiesa Shine in a Team of Young Stars Have Chelsea Won the Premier League Already? Who Is Borussia Dortmund's New Wonderkid Alexander Isak? Liverpool Are Struggling in January Without Sadio Mane European Power Rankings: Barcelona Rise Whilst Liverpool Fall The Story of Chapecoense's Emotional First Match Since Their Fatal Plane Crash The Stats Behind Wayne Rooney's Record Breaking 250 Goals for Manchester United Yasin Ben El-Mhanni: the Newcastle Debutant Who's Taught Neymar Skills Why Manchester City Could Face a 'Kaneing' in Against Tottenham Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Sergio Aguero: Who Would You Pick? AFCON’s Oldest Player Essam El-Hadary Is Targeting the 2018 World Cup Premier League Team of the Season So Far: Eden Hazard and Alexis Sanchez Star Why Sevilla Can Win la Liga Antonio Valencia Is Manchester United's Secret Weapon European Golden Boy XI: Tom Davies and Gianluigi Donnarumma Steal the Show Francesco Totti: 25 Calendar Years in the Italian Top Flight Can Philippe Coutinho Lead Liverpool to the Premier League Title? Paul Pogba Has Finally Come to Life for Manchester United Should Your Team Try and Sign West Ham's Dimitri Payet? Can Manchester United Keep on Winning? FIFPro World XI vs. Alternative XI: Highlights from Our Pro Evolution Soccer Sim FIFA Announce New 48-Team Format for 2026 World Cup Is an Out-of-Form Neymar Letting Down the MSN Trio? European Club Rankings: Good News for Real Madrid, Bad News for Barcelona John Obi Mikel Is Moving to China After a Glorious Decade at Chelsea The Top 6 Premier League Teams Are Making Their Mark Again January Transfer Window: Where Do Manchester City Need to Strengthen? Premier League Player Rankings: Man Utd's Ander Herrera on the Rise Again Dele Alli Is in the Form of His Career, How Far Can He Take It? AFCON 2017: Who Are the Front-Runners for the Golden Boot? Zinedine Zidane's Amazing First Year in Charge of Real Madrid Harry Kane vs. Diego Costa, Who's the Better Talisman? Is Everton's Romelu Lukaku Headed for His Best-Ever Season? Why Tomas Rincon Is a Sneaky Smart Signing for Juventus Which Premier League Clubs Will the Africa Cup of Nations Hurt the Most? Should Arsenal Place More Trust in Olivier Giroud? World Football Big Predictions 2017: Who Will Win the Premier League Title? World Football Big Predictions 2017: Who Will Be the Most Expensive Transfer? In the Absence of Diego Costa, Chelsea Must Unleash Michy Batshuayi Salute This Season's Premier League Fantasy Football Stars European Club Rankings: Arsenal & PSG Tumble; Barcelona Finally Rise Up Insider Buzz: Manchester United's Ashley Young Wanted in 3 Different Continents Tottenham's Danny Rose & Kyle Walker: The Best Full-Back Pairing in England? Insider Buzz: Chelsea Target Simon Kjaer as They Move on from Leonardo Bonucci European Team of the Weekend: Vertonghen, Mertens & Luis Suarez Star The Numbers Behind Dries Mertens' Brilliant Goalscoring Run at Napoli Can Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reignite Manchester United's Title Challenge? Manchester City vs. Arsenal: FIFA 17 Sim Highlights Is Unai Emery on the Brink at Paris Saint-Germain? Memphis Depay Needs to Leave Old Trafford to Save His Career FC Copenhagen's Ludwig Augustinsson Has Shades of Luke Shaw and Filipe Luis Premier League Player Rankings: Adam Lallana Enters, Ander Herrera Rises FanDuel Premier League Preview: Arsenal's Gabriel Is a Must-Have Defender Palermo Are the Worst Team in Europe Transfer Tinder: Will Cesc Fabregas Swap Chelsea for Milan? Transfer Tinder: Will Julian Draxler Hook Up with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool? Transfer Tinder: Will Memphis Depay Leave Manchester United? Believability Meter: Oscar to China? Danny Rose to Manchester City? Has Pep Guardiola Made Manchester City Soft? Insider Buzz: Fenerbahce Want Manchester United's Memphis Depay on Loan Everton Surprise Children's Hospital Patients with Surprise Trip to Finch Farm This Is What the Legends Have Said About Cristiano Ronaldo European Club Rankings: Manchester City Fall Further After Leicester Defeat 2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo Who Are Europe's Pass Masters?

Had Chelsea lost Costa in January, their title credentials would have taken a serious hit.

But they now look on track to coast to a second Premier League triumph in three seasons, and the Blues will be eager to keep hold of Costa past the summer.

Recent reports suggested Chelsea are keeping an eye on Real Madrid's Karim Benzema as a potential replacement for Costa should he leave, per Gary Stonehouse in The Sun.

But Conte is clearly confident the Spain international will stay on in west London, and a title win would surely persuade Costa that he is at the right club.