    Bournemouth vs. Manchester City: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2017

    Manchester City have the opportunity to build further momentum in the Premier League on Monday, as they make the trip to the Vitality Stadium to take on AFC Bournemouth.

    Pep Guardiola’s side have found their form again in recent weeks, with Gabriel Jesus the catalyst for wins over West Ham United and Swansea City. The vibrant Brazilian, drafted in from Palmeiras in the winter window, netted a dramatic injury-time winner in a 2-1 victory against the latter.

    Bournemouth, having started the season with such distinction, will be looking nervously over their shoulder after some disappointing results as of late. Everton ruthlessly exposed their defensive frailties in a 6-3 win last time out; Eddie Howe’s men are in 14th, six points clear of the drop zone.

    Here are the key viewing details for what is set to be an entertaining top-flight tussle, the latest team news for each side and a closer look at how this fixture will likely pan out.

         

    Date: Monday, February 13

    Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

    TV Info: Sky Sports 1 (U.K.), beIN Sports (U.S.)

    Live Stream: Sky Go (U.K.), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

          

    Team News

    Bournemouth: Adam Smith, Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis are all major doubts for the contest, having missed training this week. Josh King will most likely continue to operate as a sole striker, with Callum Wilson sidelined for the long term.

    Likely XI: Artur Boruc; Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Steve Cook, Brad Smith; Andrew Surman, Harry Arter; Junior Stanislas, Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fraser; Josh King

    Manchester City: Aside from Ilkay Gundogan, Guardiola has a full strength squad to choose from. The manager will likely keep faith with the attacking trio of Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, meaning no starting spot for Sergio Aguero. Fernandinho could play at right-back after impressing there against Swansea.

    Likely XI: Willy Caballero; Fernandinho, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Gael Clichy; Yaya Toure, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

    Preview

    Having seen City rely on the same faces for so long in recent years in the Premier League, there’s been something refreshing about the manner in which they’ve lined up in their last run of matches.

    Jesus has been a breath of fresh air at City.
    Jesus has been a breath of fresh air at City.Stu Forster/Getty Images

    Aguero, still arguably the best striker in the division at full flight, has had to make way, although the fluidity, intricacy and intensity with which Jesus, Sane and Sterling have combined for the men in sky blue has been a joy to savour. 

    The young Brazilian has given everyone at the Etihad Stadium a lift. Not only does he have an infectious enthusiasm for the game, Jesus has already made a tangible mark on the Premier League, as we can see courtesy of Squawka Football:

    The manner of his last-minute winner against Swansea, covering up a passive second-half showing from the team, keeps City well in the mix for a top-four spot and spirits high as they make the trip to the south coast.

    Should City’s attacking stars align at the Vitality Stadium, it could be a long afternoon for Bournemouth’s defence, who were pulled apart by Everton’s Romelu Lukaku last weekend. 

    Bournemouth were hammered by Everton in their last match.
    Bournemouth were hammered by Everton in their last match.OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    While Bournemouth did recover from three goals down to 3-2 at one point at Goodison Park, throughout the 90 minutes the Toffees found it far too easy to scythe through the Cherries defence. Howe professes an attacking brand of football, although positive refinements must be made at the back if they’re to progress in the Premier League.

    Indeed, although the job done by Howe has been almost unanimously lauded, Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph wants to see more from the Bournemouth boss:

    The Englishman’s side have fared well on home soil against some top teams so far this term, beating Liverpool 4-3 in a stunning game and then drawing 3-3 with Arsenal having been three goals to the good. If City aren’t on it from the off, the Cherries have the attacking verve and incision to score goals.

    But Bournemouth feel like ideal opponents for City. While Guardiola’s players will typically come up against a mass of defenders looking to shut off their attacking avenues, the hosts always look to open the game up. That’ll play into the hands of the visitors, who will emerge victorious in a high-scoring encounter.

    Prediction: Bournemouth 2-4 Manchester City

