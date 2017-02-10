Liverpool Transfer News: Demarai Gray, Julian Brandt, Adam Lallana, Top Rumours

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager to bolster his squad with two new wingers in the summer, and Leicester City's Demarai Gray is said to be among a list of Reds targets.

According to the Daily Mail's Dominic King, Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt remains Klopp's main target after Liverpool failed to sign him in January, but Gray, 20, is also being monitored ahead of a potential swoop.

Per King, signing Brandt should be easier in the summer because Leverkusen are enduring a poor season in the Bundesliga. Liverpool are hoping they will be able to offer him European football next term. King also noted that Gray, meanwhile, "fits the profile of player Liverpool [like to] recruit."

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Gray, which could prove a problem for Liverpool, per Per Tom Collomosse in the Evening Standard.

The Reds have endured a terrible start to 2017, as they have won just one of their 10 matches this year, against League Two Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup:

Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino have been unavailable at different times in recent months, and Klopp's squad lacks quality cover for the devastating attacking trio, hence the German manager's eagerness to add more depth.

The 20-year-old Brandt would be an ideal addition given his versatility—he can play anywhere across the pitch—pace, strength, comfort on the ball and excellent link-up play.

Despite his youth, the German is already in his fourth season as a first-team player with Leverkusen and has made more than 80 appearances in the Bundesliga.

Gray is less of a proven quantity but would be another exciting addition to the Liverpool ranks if he also arrived, per football writer Jack Lusby:

The Foxes only signed Englishman Gray from Birmingham City in January 2016. He has been mainly limited to opportunities from the bench as Leicester have struggled in 2016-17—13 of his 18 appearances in the Premier League have been as a substitute.

However, he has been one of the few bright spots of Leicester's miserable season, often adding much-needed attacking impetus. His goal in the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Derby County was fantastic, via BT Sport Football:

Gray and Brandt would provide excellent competition and cover for Liverpool's wide men, and Klopp's squad would be improved with them in it.

According to King, Liverpool are also looking to tie Adam Lallana down to a new contract as they continue to plan for the future.

The 28-year-old has reportedly "agreed terms on a deal that will run to the summer of 2021," and it is said to be only a matter of a confirmation and announcement—Lallana's contract runs to 2019.



As was proved in the first half of the 2016-17 season, Liverpool's best XI is a match for any side in the Premier League.

However, Mane's departure for the Africa Cup of Nations, Coutinho's injury and Firmino's dip in form showed the Reds lack the depth needed to win the title. Klopp is clearly eager to resolve the issue in the summer.