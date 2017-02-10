    LiverpoolDownload App

    Liverpool Transfer News: Bernd Leno Battle with Arsenal Reported, Latest Rumours

    LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - JANUARY 22: Goalkeeper Bernd Leno of Leverkusen gestures during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Hertha BSC at BayArena on January 22, 2017 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
    TF-Images/Getty Images
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 10, 2017

    Liverpool, Arsenal and Inter Milan are all reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

    That's according to Claudio Colla of TransferMarketWeb, who reported the stopper could be available for around €22 million.

    Last year, Leno said he would be open to leaving the Bundesliga, as he told Sport1 (h/t Tom Olver of Metro): "Perhaps you sometimes have dreams of playing abroad, I find that very sexy. What happens at the end is not known—but dreaming, I am always dreaming."

    The Reds brought in Loris Karius over the summer from Mainz, but after the German made a slightly shaky start to his Anfield career, Simon Mignolet was restored to the team in December.

    After yet another Mignolet error proved costly for the Reds when they lost 2-0 to Hull City in their last match, the Belgian came under fire from football writers Tony Barrett and Chris Williams:

    Karius didn't always manage to convince before being dropped from the side, but the 23-year-old undoubtedly has potential.

    If Leno were to arrive, it would likely spell the end of Mignolet's Liverpool career, and the two Germans would be left to battle for the No. 1 spot.

    Here's how the three have stacked up this season, per Squawka:

    Leno vs. Karius vs. Mignolet 2016-17 League Stats
    LenoKariusMignolet
    Apps191014
    Minutes1,7109001,260
    Clean Sheets333
    Saves411421
    Saves per game2.161.401.50
    Saves per goal1.461.171.17
    Distribution Accuracy70%69%72%
    Squawka

    As for Arsenal, they have Petr Cech, but he'll be 35 in May and isn't the force he once was. He's made several uncharacteristic errors this season, most recently to gift Cesc Fabregas a goal in Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

    With Cech declining, the Gunners would benefit from bringing in a long-term replacement to be their new first-choice 'keeper—the impressive Leno would be a fine choice.

    Meanwhile, the Daily Mail's Dominic King reported Liverpool are interested in signing Leicester City's Demarai Gray this summer.

    The 20-year-old joined the Foxes last January, and while he isn't a regular starter at the King Power Stadium, he's impressed with his pace and skill.

    He showed both of those qualities for Leicester in Wednesday's 3-1 FA Cup win over Derby County:

    The Times' Henry Winter hailed his effort, while football writer Jack Lusby believes he would be a good signing for Liverpool:

    Gray isn't likely to force Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho or Roberto Firmino out of the Reds' front three, but with Liverpool likely to be playing either UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League football next year, there will be a need to rotate and plenty of opportunity for him to get on the pitch.

    The winger still has room to improve—not all of his mazy runs end up in the net bulging and his passing in the final third could also be more incisive—but he has a bright future ahead of him and could make a strong addition to the squad.  

