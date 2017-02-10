WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Worst Chamber Matches in WWE History
There is no structure quite like WWE's Elimination Chamber, which makes its return to pay-per-view this Sunday as part of the SmackDown brand-exclusive show, the blue brand's last before WrestleMania 33.
It is so often a backdrop for chaos and, more often than not, enthralling matches that leave fans on the edge of their seats.
But that isn't always the case.
For all the brilliant matches that have taken place inside the demonic structure, there have been some that have flattered to deceive.
It may be poor star quality, a lack of flow in the match itself or a number of other reasons, but these are the worst Elimination Chamber matches in history.
SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match (2011)
When used as a backdrop effectively and properly, the Elimination Chamber is a scenario for sheer unpredictability and chaos.
This Sunday will see a number of men step into the Chamber with a realistic chance of success, and even if they don't win, guys like Baron Corbin should be set for a brighter future, thanks to strong showings that will set them up for the road to WrestleMania.
However, in 2011, the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match was filled with so much talent that had no chance of victory that it made the majority of the match an afterthought for many.
Big Show, Drew McIntyre and Kane had almost no chance whatsoever to emerge victorious.
There were high points. Edge's performance was sensational, and the finish caught the fans' eyes but, in truth, people were just sitting around wondering when and where the finish was going to be.
For the most part, everyone knew what would happen. That isn't the intended purposed for the Elimination Chamber.
December to Dismember (2006)
2006 was a strange time for WWE. The company was only beginning to move into an era of its own right, and there were a number of stars left from the Attitude Era who perhaps didn't have a rightful place on the card.
The December to Dismember pay-per-view of that year is largely remembered as one of the worst shows in recent years, and the Elimination Chamber match for that show was no exception.
It was part of the ECW brand at that time, so guys like Rob Van Dam and CM Punk were in the mix, giving fans hope that one of the true favorites could emerge triumphant.
Instead, they were both eliminated in the early stages, leaving guys like Big Show and Test to battle it out in a match that was anything but enthralling.
Although weapons were involved, it was one of the worst Elimination Chamber bouts in history, if not the worst.
Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match (2015)
2015's Elimination Chamber show will perhaps be most remembered for Kevin Owens' spectacular win against John Cena, which catapulted him into the eyes of millions as a true main-roster star.
Thankfully, it won't be remembered for WWE's disastrous attempt at putting tag teams inside the Elimination Chamber.
It could have worked, but by the end of the bout, there was too much happening and in reality, it was a sorry, messy match from start to finish.
The fact that teams like The Ascension and Los Matadores were featured did little to help the excitement factor the Elimination Chamber usually provides.
Reigning tag champion The New Day was able to watch as almost half the field was eliminated before the wrestling started, with fans never really doubting who would surrender the belts.
When an Elimination Chamber match is so easy to predict, it's generally a fair sign that it's a poor one. This was definitely the case here.
SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match (2009)
WWE fans perhaps thought they were in for one of the greatest and most unpredictable Chamber matches in 2009's SmackDown title match inside the structure when reigning champion Edge was first to leave the foray.
He was stunned after Jeff Hardy pinned him so early into the match, but that was the high point for the match.
Such a lofty outcome left fans shocked, but it meant the match had peaked at that point. After that, it could never top such a dramatic start, especially when there were guys like Vladimir Kozlov in the mix.
Eventually, Hardy was eliminated despite being the one guy fans were really rooting for, leaving Triple H and The Undertaker to have a fairly uninspiring battle to the finish.
In terms of matches that started great and then quickly fizzled out, this one is right near the top of the list.
