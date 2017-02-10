    Manchester UnitedDownload App

    Manchester United Transfer News: Bernardo Silva Talks Reported, Latest Rumours

    PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 29: Bernardo Silva of Monaco in action during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and AS Monaco at Parc des Princes stadium on January 29, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
    Rory Marsden February 10, 2017

    Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Monaco over the potential summer purchase of midfielder Bernardo Silva, although the Portugal international could cost as much as £70 million. 

    According to Geoff Sweet in The Sun, United manager Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of Silva and United "are thought to have already started talks over a June transfer."

    Sweet added that the Red Devils may potentially negotiate to have the first option on the 22-year-old, or first refusal, meaning they will be notified if another club comes in with a bid.

    Per Dave Fraser in The Sun, Barcelona are also interested in Silva—whose current Monaco contract runs until 2020—and are preparing their own summer bid having sent technical director Robert Fernandez to watch him in the recent 3-0 win over Nice.

    Monaco are currently topping Ligue 1—having scored 70 goals in 24 matches—and have looked one of the best sides in Europe this season:

    Silva has played a key role for Leonardo Jardim's side, netting five league goals and providing five assists, while playing numerous positions on both flanks and through the middle—he has predominantly been deployed on the right—per WhoScored.com. 

    As a playmaker he is almost unmatched in the French top flight. As can be seen below, the former Benfica man is excellent on the ball, full of flair and a very accomplished finisher:

    Mourinho's United squad is packed with wingers; the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are all able to thrive on the flanks.

    Silva could arguably improve United's squad, but the Red Devils have also been strongly linked with an £84 million summer move for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, per James Ducker in the Telegraph.

    Spending £150 million or more on attacking talent in a single transfer window would be a huge outlay even by United's standards, and they also need to add defensive depth in the summer if they are to compete for the Premier League title next season.

    Silva is a huge talent and could be part of a devastating United attack next season alongside Mkhitaryan, Griezmann and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

    However, if Monaco are indeed demanding a £70 million transfer fee, United could conceivably be forced to look elsewhere.

