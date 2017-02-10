    Real MadridDownload App

    Real Madrid Transfer News: Karim Benzema Contract Offer Amid Arsenal Rumours

    VIGO, SPAIN - JANUARY 25: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid reacts during the Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg match between Real Club Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid Club de Futbol at Municipal de Balaidos stadium on January 25, 2017 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
    Octavio Passos/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2017

    Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to offer striker Karim Benzema a new contract in the summer as rumours have reignited that longtime suitors Arsenal could make a move for the Frenchman. 

    According to Sergio Santos Chozas in AS, Benzema will be offered new terms at the Santiago Bernabeu through to 2021 or 2022—his current deal expires in 2019—and an increase in wages from the roughly €8 million (£6.8 million) a season he currently earns.

    Chozas added that Real are eager to "express their confidence in Benzema," with the 29-year-old having come under fire recently for some poor performances, going hand in hand with Los Blancos' recent slump:

    Gary Stonehouse in The Sun recently reported that, due to Benzema's dip in form, Real would sell him for £50 million in the summer, with both Arsenal and Chelsea said to be interested in snapping him up.

    Arsenal have been linked with the former Lyon man for a number of years, while the Blues were rumoured to be lining him up as a replacement for Diego Costa, "who may still leave the [English] capital for the riches of the Chinese Super League," per Stonehouse.

    However, it seems Real are prepared to put their faith in Benzema and offer him a deal that could see him retire at the Bernabeu.

    If he signs on until 2022 he will be 34 at the end of his contract and likely nearing the end of his career.

    Benzema at Real Madrid: La Liga Stats
    SeasonAppearances (as a sub)MinutesGoalsAssists
    2016-1712(3)96852
    2015-1626(1)1,994247
    2014-15292,3121510
    2013-1434(1)2,779179
    2012-1319(11)1,7911111
    2011-1226(8)2,258217
    2010-1120(13)1,887155
    2009-1014(13)1,30883
    WhoScored.com

    While he is enduring a rough spell of form—he has not scored in any of his last five appearances—his record during his time with Real is superb.

    Per Chozas, Benzema has netted 173 goals for Los Blancos since he joined the club in 2009, while he provides more for Zinedine Zidane's side than simply being a goalscorer.

    His link-up play is excellent, and he works well with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in attack.

    It would be a challenge for Real to add another striker to their side who works better in their system than Benzema, and it is little surprise they are looking to tie him down to a new deal despite a recent slump.

