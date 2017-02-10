Real Madrid Transfer News: Karim Benzema Contract Offer Amid Arsenal Rumours

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to offer striker Karim Benzema a new contract in the summer as rumours have reignited that longtime suitors Arsenal could make a move for the Frenchman.

According to Sergio Santos Chozas in AS, Benzema will be offered new terms at the Santiago Bernabeu through to 2021 or 2022—his current deal expires in 2019—and an increase in wages from the roughly €8 million (£6.8 million) a season he currently earns.

Chozas added that Real are eager to "express their confidence in Benzema," with the 29-year-old having come under fire recently for some poor performances, going hand in hand with Los Blancos' recent slump:

Gary Stonehouse in The Sun recently reported that, due to Benzema's dip in form, Real would sell him for £50 million in the summer, with both Arsenal and Chelsea said to be interested in snapping him up.



Arsenal have been linked with the former Lyon man for a number of years, while the Blues were rumoured to be lining him up as a replacement for Diego Costa, "who may still leave the [English] capital for the riches of the Chinese Super League," per Stonehouse.

However, it seems Real are prepared to put their faith in Benzema and offer him a deal that could see him retire at the Bernabeu.

If he signs on until 2022 he will be 34 at the end of his contract and likely nearing the end of his career.

Benzema at Real Madrid: La Liga Stats Season Appearances (as a sub) Minutes Goals Assists 2016-17 12(3) 968 5 2 2015-16 26(1) 1,994 24 7 2014-15 29 2,312 15 10 2013-14 34(1) 2,779 17 9 2012-13 19(11) 1,791 11 11 2011-12 26(8) 2,258 21 7 2010-11 20(13) 1,887 15 5 2009-10 14(13) 1,308 8 3 WhoScored.com

While he is enduring a rough spell of form—he has not scored in any of his last five appearances—his record during his time with Real is superb.

Per Chozas, Benzema has netted 173 goals for Los Blancos since he joined the club in 2009, while he provides more for Zinedine Zidane's side than simply being a goalscorer.

His link-up play is excellent, and he works well with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in attack.

It would be a challenge for Real to add another striker to their side who works better in their system than Benzema, and it is little surprise they are looking to tie him down to a new deal despite a recent slump.