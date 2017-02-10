Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Antoine Griezmann Talk and Top Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann's proposed transfer from Atletico Madrid to Manchester United this summer is reportedly dependent on the Red Devils qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

The Sun's Neil Custis exclusively reported as much, with the Frenchman set to turn down United if they fail to qualify.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has also cast doubt on the move recently, telling Cadena COPE (h/t Sky Sports) "I believe in the contracts that people sign," and that Griezmann "loves life" at the club.

The forward signed a contract extension last summer to keep him with Atletico until 2021, and the deal includes an £85 million release clause.

Los Rojiblancos haven't been at their best this term and have failed to muster a title challenge in La Liga, but Griezmann has nevertheless impressed with 15 goals and eight assists to his name in all competitions.

The 25-year-old is more than capable of leading the line himself, but his best position is perhaps in a supportive role—he could form a potent partnership with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Old Trafford.

Football writer Liam Canning is confident Griezmann will sign for United regardless of whether Champions League football is on offer, but he also believes the competition is within the club's grasp:

With Chelsea seemingly running away with the Premier League title, it appears the remaining three spots in the top four will be contested by five teams.

United also have a back door into the competition, as they can qualify by winning the UEFA Europa League.

The Manchester outfit have shown themselves capable of attracting star players such as Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan without the benefit of Champions League football, so it's not out of the question they can get Griezmann, too.

Meanwhile, according to French outlet Le10Sport (h/t TalkSport) United have already opened talks to recruit Monaco star Bernardo Silva, who shares an agent with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho in the form of Jorge Mendes.

The Portugal international has been in sublime form this season and helped Monaco to top spot in Ligue 1. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The winger is a marvellous player, but Hesham Bilal-Hafiz of the Manchester Evening News is doubtful United will pursue him:



Indeed, per the Mirror's David McDonnell, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has said that while he would like the squad to keep improving, he also wants the club to "be buying and selling a potentially lower number of players each year."

Silva is a notable upgrade on Jesse Lingard at the very least, but with Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial at the club there's not an urgent need for him, particularly if Griezmann is also potentially arriving.

The Frenchman could be a priority for the club in the summer, but they're more likely to focus on their defence and a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick rather than another attacking midfielder if they look elsewhere.