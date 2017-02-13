NBA Teams That Will Turn Things Around After the 2017 All-Star Break

1 of 7

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Ever wonder why the NBA has been so cranky over the past few weeks? Look no further than the All-Star break.

Those participating in Feb. 17-19's festivities might already be eying the fun that awaits them in New Orleans. For the vast majority who won't be living it up in the Crescent City, there are relaxing vacations with family and friends calling their names.

Regardless, there's a welcome reprieve from persistent trade rumors, endless road trips and the grizzly grind of the NBA schedule. Then comes the sprint to the finish, with teams spending the final third of the basketball calendar either tuning up for the playoffs or winding down for a trip to the lottery.

For the following squads, a host of factors—from the relative roster clarity that comes after Feb. 23's trade deadline to the healing powers of time—figure to bring brighter days in the near future.

Teams are listed alphabetically.