Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2017: Thursday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The leaders escaped the clutches of Jordan Spieth on Thursday during the first round of the 2017 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

That said, it was likely just because of the weather.

Spieth sits one stroke behind Rick Lamb, Seung-Yul Noh and Joel Dahmen going to the 17th hole as play was suspended due to weather. The first round will resume at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Eighty-one players were forced off the course with holes still remaining. Spieth was the best-scoring golfer on the Monterey Peninsula course, which had the fewest players of any of the three courses in the top 10 when play stopped.

Lamb, Noh and Dahmen got their rounds done earlier in the day on the Spyglass Hill course.

Spieth posted five birdies against a pair of bogeys on the day and seemed unbothered by his verbal altercation with an autograph seeker Wednesday. The former world No. 1 became frustrated when an adult autograph seeker used foul language around children who were also trying to get memorabilia signed.

"I’m not appreciative of people who travel to benefit off other people’s success," Spieth told reporters. "I enjoy signing and sign for kids whenever we get the chance. … And these guys that just have bags of stuff to benefit from other people’s success when they didn’t do anything themselves. Go get a job instead of trying to make money off of the stuff that we have been able to do."

Noh spent his round beautifully navigating Spyglass Hill, recording four birdies without an over-par score. He nailed 85.7 percent of his fairways and 94.4 percent of his greens. The 25-year-old has not won on a major tour since 2014.

Lamb spent his final seven holes holding onto the stellar work he did on his first 11. Each of Lamb's five birdies came in his first 11 holes, all in a stretch from No. 5 to No. 11, and he parred his final seven to stick at four under. He managed to hold his round together with strong putting, after hitting only half of his greens in regulation.

Dahmen's round was filled with sporadic highs and lows, as he led the field with seven birdies. However, those also came with a trio of over-par scores that kept him out of sole possession of the lead.

The leaders sit one stroke ahead of a group that includes Spieth, Tim Wilkinson, Nick Watney and Mark Hubbard. World No. 1 Jason Day is among 14 players who are tied for eighth at two under. Day finished his round on Monterey but had to deal with inclement conditions.

"It was tough," Day said, per Steve DiMeglio of USA Today. "The wind was pretty stiff. And then, obviously, the rain. But luckily enough for me today we got to tee off pretty early. Going an hour earlier was nice for us. I think we only had probably four holes in the rain. But I think the hardest part about today was to commit to a shot.

"Sometimes playing golf is easy and you can go through and some weeks are easy, and then weeks like this where you just have to keep grinding."

While the PGA stars are a regular attraction, much of the attention goes to the celebrity players in the Pro-Am field. Matt Every and Patrick Hamill lead the amateur scoreboard at 10 under, putting them two strokes ahead of Dahmen and Willy Strothotte.