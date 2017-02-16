The Biggest Need for Every Playoff Bubble Team Ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline

1 of 10

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

With only a couple of weeks before teams must ultimately decide if they will be buyers, sellers or observers for the 2016-17 NHL trade deadline on March 1, even minor movement in the standings will have a significant effect.

At the moment, there are plenty of bubble teams doing their research in case they are able to remain in the playoff hunt.

What you consider a bubble team depends on how you view the races in the Eastern and Western Conferences, so we've enlisted the use of Sports Club Stats to define these teams—looking at franchises hovering around the wild-card spots with predicted percentages between 80 per cent and 15 per cent (minus one addition in what looks a three-way battle for two spots in the west).

There's a reason these clubs are on the playoff bubble and not contending for the division title. Each has a hole or two to fill to boost their chances. The new bye weeks have added a wrinkle with games in hand coming into play as well for these projections.

Read on to see what the biggest need is for each of our bubble teams ahead of the deadline.

Statistics via NHL.com. Odds on making the playoffs courtesy of Sports Club Stats. Salary cap information from Cap Friendly.