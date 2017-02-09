Marcus Arroyo Named Oregon Co-OC: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Uncredited/Associated Press

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys assistant Marcus Arroyo has reportedly agreed to join the Oregon Ducks as their new co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, according to ESPN.com's Brett McMurphy.

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported that Arroyo will also serve as Oregon's passing game coordinator.

Arroyo has served in various coaching capacities since 2003, when he started as an undergraduate assistant at San Jose State.

Since then, he's climbed the ranks and coached at schools like Wyoming and California. Arroyo also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2013 as a coaching intern and then served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2014.

At Oklahoma State, Arroyo was the school's running backs coach.

Now a member of the Ducks' coaching staff, the 37-year-old will be tasked with elevating the offerings of a passing attack that generated 265.3 yards per game last season.

And with quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and incoming dual-threat stud Braxton Burmeister at his disposal, Arroyo should have the personnel necessary to help Oregon compete for Pac-12 supremacy in due time.