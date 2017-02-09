Relive Holly Holm's Greatest Pro Boxing Moments
On Saturday, Holly Holm, fairly or not, attempts to avoid the label of one-hit wonder. When she faces Germaine de Randamie in the main event of UFC 208, she'll be fighting not just for the inaugural UFC women's featherweight title but also for the right to never again be known only as The Girl Who Beat Ronda Rousey.
Which is strange, because before that fateful night in 2015, Holm was an enormously accomplished combat athlete. Even with her current two-fight losing streak, she's a not-at-all-shabby 10-2 in pro MMA. And before that, she was a boxing champion with a sparkling 33-2-3 record.
Not familiar with the boxing portion of Holm's resume? Take advantage of this opportunity. Sit back, relax and watch these video clips of some of the most significant moments for Holly Holm, professional boxer.
Yankovich Says 'No Mas'
Heading into this bout, Brazilian Duda Yankovich was undefeated. Holm made sure she didn't leave with the zero.
Holm snapped her jab in Yankovich's mug over four rapid-fire rounds, eventually bloodying Yankovich to the point the Brazilian retired in her corner, handing Holm the TKO victory.
It was Holm's second defense of the WIBA welterweight title—a title she never relinquished.
Dealing with a Ducker
"Bottom line: Melissa Hernandez can talk the talk, but she cannot walk the walk."
Ouch.
So spake sportscaster John Salazar in the video embedded herein, after Hernandez no-showed her 2009 scrap with Holm.
Not surprisingly, no one heard much from Hernandez again.
Holm went on to fight and defeat late fill-in Victoria Cisneros in her hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the process capturing the vacant NABF female light welterweight title. Not a lot of gleam on that particular strap.
Meet Me in Temecula
Fighting for only the second time outside New Mexico, Holm danced and combo'd her way to a unanimous-decision win in 2008 over Belinda Laracuente.
Also known for slick movement, Laracuente was hard to hit throughout. But Holm landed enough, particularly on the counter, to build a big lead and emerge with a victory.
A Brutal KO...
No one has done anything like this to Holm in an MMA context.
In 2011, Frenchwoman Anne Sophie Mathis literally beat Holm through the ropes, rearranging her face in the process for an absolutely savage seventh-round knockout.
Despite the grim loss, Holm displayed plenty of courage, which she would go on to display again. In fact, she would go on to display it again just six months later.
...And Hard-Earned Redemption
Employing a strategy that is familiar to those who watched her beat Rousey and all other MMA comers she's faced, Holm stuck, moved and pointed her way to sweet revenge against Mathis in 2012.
Mathis, who notched 23 knockouts in 32 total pro fights, was unable to use her trademark power this time, not against a fleet-footed Holm.
"I had to overcome a lot of fears, overcome a lot of doubts," Holm said after the fight.
This is the kind of fight champions are made of.
