Relive Holly Holm's Greatest Pro Boxing Moments

Alex Menendez/Associated Press

On Saturday, Holly Holm, fairly or not, attempts to avoid the label of one-hit wonder. When she faces Germaine de Randamie in the main event of UFC 208, she'll be fighting not just for the inaugural UFC women's featherweight title but also for the right to never again be known only as The Girl Who Beat Ronda Rousey.

Which is strange, because before that fateful night in 2015, Holm was an enormously accomplished combat athlete. Even with her current two-fight losing streak, she's a not-at-all-shabby 10-2 in pro MMA. And before that, she was a boxing champion with a sparkling 33-2-3 record.

Not familiar with the boxing portion of Holm's resume? Take advantage of this opportunity. Sit back, relax and watch these video clips of some of the most significant moments for Holly Holm, professional boxer.