Lorenzo Lingard to Miami: Hurricanes Land 4-Star RB Prospect

Photo Credit: Scout.com

The Miami Hurricanes have added one of the best running backs in the 2018 recruiting class to their stable.

Lorenzo Lingard tweeted his decision to join the Hurricanes' ranks on Thursday:

Lingard, who is 6'1" and 180 pounds, is a 4-star prospect, per Scout, and the No. 23 overall player, No. 4 running back and No. 2 running back in the state of Florida in his class.

Corey Bender of Scout noted Miami beat out the likes of Ohio State, Texas, Clemson and Auburn for the in-state running back. Hudl shared a look at some of Lingard's highlights that surely drew the attention of so many blue-chip programs across the country:

Scout provided a breakdown of Lingard's game and pointed to his ability as a north and south runner. He brings physicality and toughness to the running back position and doesn't waste much time waiting for holes to develop. Rather, he lowers his shoulder and barrels over defenders for the tough yards, which will prove critical during important third-down and red-zone opportunities at Miami.

Scout acknowledged he could improve his breakaway speed, but Bender said he was a state champion in the 110-meter hurdles, which suggests there is plenty of speed that can develop once he trains inside Miami's program.

The Hurricanes are building momentum on the recruiting trail and have the No. 5 class in the country in Scout's early 2018 rankings. Four of their eight commits are cornerbacks, so Lingard gives them an offensive playmaker they can rely on in the near future.

Miami finished 9-4 in 2016 in head coach Mark Richt's first year at the helm and is looking to reestablish itself as the national power it was from 2000 to 2003 when it won double-digit games four years in a row.

Stockpiling talented players like Lingard will help it do that and challenge Florida State and Clemson in the ACC in the near future.