Jordan Spieth at Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2017: Thursday Score and Reaction

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

A day after ripping autographing-seeking adults during his practice round, Jordan Spieth ripped up the Pebble Beach course en route to a four-under through 16 holes in opening-round play at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday.

Spieth was unable to finish his round after play was cancelled for the day due to inclement weather:

The golfer found himself one stroke behind the leaders after Thursday's play. Here's the leaderboard:

Spieth started out with a bang on the front nine, opening with birdies on Nos. 3, 5 and 8. The back nine was a bit more tenuous for Spieth, as he bogeyed Nos. 12 and 15 to go along with birdies at Nos. 14 and 16.

Overall, he averaged a driving distance of 292.5 yards and hit 81.2 percent of greens in regulation, per the PGA Tour.

Certainly, Spieth played with one of the most notable groups of the day, as he was joined by Dustin Johnson, Wayne Gretzky and Jake Owen.

Other notable amateurs at the tournament included Mark Wahlberg, Larry Fitzgerald, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Timberlake and Bill Belichick.

As for Spieth's autograph hounds, on Wednesday the golfer was heckled by fans who wanted autographs as he finished up his practice session. Spieth then explained to reporters why he ignored those particular requests for autographs, per ESPN.com:

It's not really worth me spending time arguing, but I'm just not really appreciative of people who travel to benefit off of other people's success. I enjoy signing and I sign for kids whenever we get the chance. But these guys have these items that you've already seen online. Our team keeps track of that kind of stuff, and these guys just have bags of stuff to benefit from other people's success when they didn't do anything themselves. Go get a job instead of trying make money off of things we've been able to do.

Spieth added that several of the adults heckling him were angry when he signed an autograph for a child—and even lobbed obscenities his way. On Thursday, Spieth took out any lingering frustrations on the course before the weather intervened.