Blair Walsh to Seahawks: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

The Seattle Seahawks added insurance to their kicking game Thursday, signing veteran Blair Walsh to an undisclosed deal.

Field Yates of ESPN and Tom Pelissero of USA Today reported the news.

Walsh, 27, was released by the Minnesota Vikings in November. A former Pro Bowler, Walsh was good on only 12-of-16 field goals and missed four extra points in nine games before being cut.

His arrival in Seattle might provide something of a full-circle redemption story. Walsh's career began to decline after an ugly missed field goal cost the Vikings a wild-card round matchup against the Seahawks in the 2015 season.

The 2016 campaign became a nonstop barrage of questions about his mental state, particularly as the Vikings began entertaining the prospect of moving on.

“We’re not going to talk about the emotions about this, and we’ll break it down to what it is,” Walsh told reporters after Minnesota special teams coordinator Mike Priefer described him as "ticked off." “It’s about me making kicks, and that’s what I need to do.”

Seattle may have brought Walsh into the fold to start, but the likelier scenario is that he's acting as insurance for free-agent-to-be Steven Hauschka. The 2016 Pro Bowl alternate is set to hit the open market after a successful six-year run with the team. He hit 33 of 37 field goals last season and has hit 83 percent or better of his attempts every year since joining the Seahawks.

A little disconcerting, however, was Hauschka's yips on extra points. His six misses tied with Mike Nugent of the Cincinnati Bengals for the most in football in 2016.

The Seahawks, who have a number of big contracts on their books, might balk at paying Hauschka's asking price on the open market. Hauschka made $2.7 million in base salary last season and will likely command just as much, if not more, in his next contract.

While details of Walsh's deal are yet to be released, it's unlikely he signed for much more than the league minimum. If Walsh can get back to kicking the way he did prior to 2016, it's possible he'll be a steal.