    Premier League Darts 2017 Results: Scores, Standings, Schedule After Nottingham

    February 9, 2017

    Michael van Gerwen registered his first victory at the 2017 Premier League Darts, and the world champion convincingly defeated Peter Wright 7-3 in Nottingham on Thursday.

    Phil Taylor and James Wade battled to a 6-6 draw to share the points in their contest, as the Machine won the final leg to deny the Power.

    Former world champion Gary Anderson was in excellent shape, defeating Jelle Klaasen 7-3 in their match.

    Raymond van Barneveld was out of form in his affair with Kim Huybrechts, and the Dutch icon scraped a 6-6 draw in a war of attrition.

    Adrian Lewis beat Dave Chisnall in the opening match of the night, prevailing 7-2.

    Here are Thursday's results from the Premier League, latest standings and tournament schedule:

    Premier League Darts 2017: Results From Night 2
    Adrian Lewis7-2Dave Chisnall
    James Wade6-6Phil Taylor
    Jelle Klaasen3-7Gary Anderson
    Peter Wright3-7Michael van Gerwen
    Kim Huybrechts6-6Raymond van Barneveld
    Premier League Darts 2017: Latest Standings After Night 2
    PosPlayerPLWDLLegsPoints
    1.Phil Taylor2110+43
    2.Michael van Gerwen2110+43
    3.Gary Anderson2110+43
    4.Raymond van Barneveld2110+23
    5.James Wade2110+23
    6.Adrian Lewis2101+32
    7.Peter Wright2101-12
    8.Kim Huybrechts2011-21
    9.Jelle Klaasen2002-70
    10.Dave Chisnall2002-90
    Premier League Darts 2017: Schedule
    DateEventVenue
    Thursday, Feb. 16Night 3First Direct Arena, Leeds
    Thursday, Feb. 23Night 4The Brighton Centre, Brighton
    Thursday, March 2Night 5Westpoint Arena, Exeter
    Thursday, March 9Night 6The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
    Thursday, March 16Night 7Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam
    Thursday, March 23Night 8Manchester Arena
    Thursday, March 30Judgement NightMotorpoint Arena, Cardiff
    Thursday, April 6Night 103Arena, Dublin
    Thursday, April 13Night 11Echo Arena, Liverpool
    Thursday, April 20Night 12The SSE Arena, Belfast
    Thursday, April 27Night 13The Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham
    Thursday, May 4Night 14Sheffield Arena, Sheffield
    Thursday, May 11Night 15GE Oil & Gas Arena, Aberdeen
    Thursday, May 18Finals NightThe O2, London
    Recap

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Michael van Gerwen of The Netherlands prepares to 'walk on' for the final of the 2017 William Hill PDC World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace on January 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
    Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

    Van Gerwen was at his aggressive best against Wright, almost whitewashing his opponent in a vulgar display of power.

    Mighty Mike hit his usual rhythm as Wright stumbled, and Snakebite was clearly caught in the headlights from the opening exchanges.

    Van Gerwen had the crowd in rapture as he registered a huge checkout of 170 in the fourth leg, per PDC Darts:

    It was 6-0 to MVG in a matter of minutes, and Wright was unable to build momentum, with a look of horror on his face. Wright edged three legs towards the end of the match, as Van Gerwen lost concentration, but the world champion sauntered over the line to win 7-3.

    PDC Darts shared the winning moment for Mighty Mike:

    3 Dart Analyst provided statistics displaying Van Gerwen's historical dominance in the tournament:

    Taylor and Wade were both short of their vintage form but displayed moments of inspiration as they drew their match.

    The Machine started the faster of the two, finding the maximum as he raced to a 2-0 lead. However, Taylor composed himself and was soon dominating from the oche as the crowd cheered his efforts.

    Wade twice lost his service throw as Taylor edged ahead to claim a 4-3 advantage, but the multiple world champion could not pull away from his younger opponent, who stuck close throughout the match.

    Taylor wrestled a 6-5 advantage at the final hurdle of the encounter, but Wade convincingly won the final leg to claim a share of the spoils.

    The icon admitted after the battle he believed a draw was a fair result, per PDC Darts:

    Anderson was calm and relaxed in his contest with Klaasen, and the Dutchman could not match the Flying Scotsman's quality, despite throwing solid darts.

    Klaasen hit a maximum in the opening leg as he went 1-0 up, but Anderson immediately responded with an increased level of skill.

    The Cobra twice lost his service throw as he was pummelled by Anderson, and the Scot took a 5-2 lead with an effortless display.

    The encounter was soon over as Anderson wrapped up the win, collecting the final three legs with little fuss.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Gary Anderson of Great Britain throws Michael van Gerwen of The Netherlands during the final of the 2017 William Hill PDC World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace on January 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn L
    Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

    In the night's other Premier League matches, Chisnall couldn't live with Lewis, as he was convincingly defeated 7-2. Jackpot dominated throughout, racing to a 5-1 lead, and Chizzy surrendered without hurting his opponent.

    Huybrechts was in control of his battle with Van Barneveld, as the legend struggled with his finishing, but the Hurricane threw away a 3-1 advantage as Barney stole vital legs. The Belgian talent took a 6-5 lead to set up a final-leg shootout for the points, but Barney finished in style to grab the draw.

    Van Gerwen proved once again there is no player on his level at the moment, and he made Wright appear a much less experienced combatant than he really is.

    Taylor showed flashes of genius in his match with Wade, but it is clear he doesn't have the stamina of yesteryear. Wade gave Taylor the room he needed to sprint ahead, but the Power was weak on the doubles, allowing the Machine to stay in touch.

