Premier League Darts 2017 Results: Scores, Standings, Schedule After Nottingham

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Michael van Gerwen registered his first victory at the 2017 Premier League Darts, and the world champion convincingly defeated Peter Wright 7-3 in Nottingham on Thursday.

Phil Taylor and James Wade battled to a 6-6 draw to share the points in their contest, as the Machine won the final leg to deny the Power.

Former world champion Gary Anderson was in excellent shape, defeating Jelle Klaasen 7-3 in their match.

Raymond van Barneveld was out of form in his affair with Kim Huybrechts, and the Dutch icon scraped a 6-6 draw in a war of attrition.

Adrian Lewis beat Dave Chisnall in the opening match of the night, prevailing 7-2.

Here are Thursday's results from the Premier League, latest standings and tournament schedule:

Premier League Darts 2017: Results From Night 2 Adrian Lewis 7-2 Dave Chisnall James Wade 6-6 Phil Taylor Jelle Klaasen 3-7 Gary Anderson Peter Wright 3-7 Michael van Gerwen Kim Huybrechts 6-6 Raymond van Barneveld PDC.tv

Premier League Darts 2017: Latest Standings After Night 2 Pos Player PL W D L Legs Points 1. Phil Taylor 2 1 1 0 +4 3 2. Michael van Gerwen 2 1 1 0 +4 3 3. Gary Anderson 2 1 1 0 +4 3 4. Raymond van Barneveld 2 1 1 0 +2 3 5. James Wade 2 1 1 0 +2 3 6. Adrian Lewis 2 1 0 1 +3 2 7. Peter Wright 2 1 0 1 -1 2 8. Kim Huybrechts 2 0 1 1 -2 1 9. Jelle Klaasen 2 0 0 2 -7 0 10. Dave Chisnall 2 0 0 2 -9 0 PDC.tv

Premier League Darts 2017: Schedule Date Event Venue Thursday, Feb. 16 Night 3 First Direct Arena, Leeds Thursday, Feb. 23 Night 4 The Brighton Centre, Brighton Thursday, March 2 Night 5 Westpoint Arena, Exeter Thursday, March 9 Night 6 The SSE Hydro, Glasgow Thursday, March 16 Night 7 Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam Thursday, March 23 Night 8 Manchester Arena Thursday, March 30 Judgement Night Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Thursday, April 6 Night 10 3Arena, Dublin Thursday, April 13 Night 11 Echo Arena, Liverpool Thursday, April 20 Night 12 The SSE Arena, Belfast Thursday, April 27 Night 13 The Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham Thursday, May 4 Night 14 Sheffield Arena, Sheffield Thursday, May 11 Night 15 GE Oil & Gas Arena, Aberdeen Thursday, May 18 Finals Night The O2, London PDC.tv

Recap

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Van Gerwen was at his aggressive best against Wright, almost whitewashing his opponent in a vulgar display of power.

Mighty Mike hit his usual rhythm as Wright stumbled, and Snakebite was clearly caught in the headlights from the opening exchanges.

Van Gerwen had the crowd in rapture as he registered a huge checkout of 170 in the fourth leg, per PDC Darts:

It was 6-0 to MVG in a matter of minutes, and Wright was unable to build momentum, with a look of horror on his face. Wright edged three legs towards the end of the match, as Van Gerwen lost concentration, but the world champion sauntered over the line to win 7-3.

PDC Darts shared the winning moment for Mighty Mike:

3 Dart Analyst provided statistics displaying Van Gerwen's historical dominance in the tournament:

Taylor and Wade were both short of their vintage form but displayed moments of inspiration as they drew their match.

The Machine started the faster of the two, finding the maximum as he raced to a 2-0 lead. However, Taylor composed himself and was soon dominating from the oche as the crowd cheered his efforts.

Wade twice lost his service throw as Taylor edged ahead to claim a 4-3 advantage, but the multiple world champion could not pull away from his younger opponent, who stuck close throughout the match.

Taylor wrestled a 6-5 advantage at the final hurdle of the encounter, but Wade convincingly won the final leg to claim a share of the spoils.

The icon admitted after the battle he believed a draw was a fair result, per PDC Darts:

Anderson was calm and relaxed in his contest with Klaasen, and the Dutchman could not match the Flying Scotsman's quality, despite throwing solid darts.

Klaasen hit a maximum in the opening leg as he went 1-0 up, but Anderson immediately responded with an increased level of skill.

The Cobra twice lost his service throw as he was pummelled by Anderson, and the Scot took a 5-2 lead with an effortless display.

The encounter was soon over as Anderson wrapped up the win, collecting the final three legs with little fuss.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

In the night's other Premier League matches, Chisnall couldn't live with Lewis, as he was convincingly defeated 7-2. Jackpot dominated throughout, racing to a 5-1 lead, and Chizzy surrendered without hurting his opponent.

Huybrechts was in control of his battle with Van Barneveld, as the legend struggled with his finishing, but the Hurricane threw away a 3-1 advantage as Barney stole vital legs. The Belgian talent took a 6-5 lead to set up a final-leg shootout for the points, but Barney finished in style to grab the draw.

Van Gerwen proved once again there is no player on his level at the moment, and he made Wright appear a much less experienced combatant than he really is.

Taylor showed flashes of genius in his match with Wade, but it is clear he doesn't have the stamina of yesteryear. Wade gave Taylor the room he needed to sprint ahead, but the Power was weak on the doubles, allowing the Machine to stay in touch.