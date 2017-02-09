    ArsenalDownload App

    Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Andrea Belotti and Alexis Sanchez

    Torino's Andrea Belotti, left, takes on AC Milan's Jose' Sosa during an Italian Cup, Round of 16 soccer match, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Antonio Calanni/Associated Press
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2017

    Torino president Urbano Cairo will reportedly hold talks with Real Madrid next week regarding a sensational £85 million deal that could see Arsenal target Andrea Belotti move to the Spanish giants.

    That's according to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t TalkSport), with Cairo set to travel to the Spanish capital personally and Los Blancos eager to replace Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata, both of whom are potentially leaving this summer.

    The striker has accrued 17 goals and four assists in all competitions this season, as well as bagging a further three goals in five appearances for Italy.

    His form saw him rewarded with a new deal in December that included an enormous release clause, per BT Sport's James Horncastle:

    Belotti, who turned 23 in the same month, has enjoyed a revelatory year in Turin after also notching 11 goals in the second half of last season—indeed, only Gonzalo Higuain scored more Serie A goals in 2016.

    The forward is strong in the air and good with both feet, so he's capable of scoring all manner of goals, and he's a real workhorse up front, too.

    He makes intelligent runs into space to lose defenders, but he also has the physicality to shrug them off—he should be able to handle the rigours of the Premier League.

    Here's a look at some of his highlights this season:

    Though it seems unlikely any side will be willing to meet his release clause just yet, even Real Madrid, their interest could make it difficult for the Gunners to land him.

    Meanwhile, according to the Mirror's John Cross, Juventus have declared their interest in signing Alexis Sanchez and are "confident of gaining enough financial backing to put together a package to rival anything that Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid can offer."

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    The forward has been in sensational form this year, racking up 17 goals and 16 assists in 31 appearances.

    Sanchez has less than 18 months on his current deal and has been offered a new contract reportedly in the region of £180,000 per week but is yet to put pen to paper.

    Bleacher Report UK's James McNicholas believes Arsenal's title challenge breaking down on Saturday thanks to a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea could cause Sanchez to rethink signing a new deal:

    Indeed, a player of his ability should be challenging for major honours every season, particularly as he nears 30.

    The Gunners haven't put in a serious challenge to win the Premier League or UEFA Champions League in more than a decade, whereas the Bianconeri have won five Serie A titles in a row and reached the Champions League final in 2015.

    Sanchez would have a much greater chance of winning trophies if he were to join Juve—he'd likely give any offer they made a great deal of consideration.

