Danny Morrison Resigns as Panthers President: Latest Comments and Reaction

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Carolina Panthers team president Danny Morrison announced his resignation on Thursday, signaling a major shakeup in the front office.

In a statement released through the Panthers' official website, Morrison explained his decision to step down as a desire to return to college athletics. Prior to working with the Panthers, Morrison served as the athletic director at TCU and Wofford College.

“I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and want to thank (owner) Mr. (Jerry) Richardson and everyone involved with the organization,” Morrison said.

“This is something I have been thinking about for a while and the timing is right with the start of the business year. We have made great progress in a number of areas, but there are other endeavors, particularly on the college level, that interest me as a final chapter in my career.”

Richardson also issued a statement in the release, expressing his gratitude toward Morrison and all the things the Panthers were able to accomplish under his watch.

“Danny has made significant contributions to the Panthers over the last seven years and provided guidance to our business operations," the owner said. "He came to us from a college background and learned the NFL quickly. Danny has great integrity and embodies our core values. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best.”

The team does not have an immediate replacement for Morrison.

Morrison took over as Carolina's team president in September 2009. In seven years with the Panthers, he helped them win three straight NFC South titles from 2013-15, including an appearance in Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos.

The team credits him with playing a major role in the recent renovations at Bank of America Stadium, as well as at the team's training camp at Wofford College.

