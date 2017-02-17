Matchups We Would Love to See in the 2017 NCAA Tournament

1 of 8

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Among the countless things that make the NCAA tournament great are the compelling matchups that come about during the course of the three-week event. From the opening round through the Final Four, a team's chances of advancing are as much dependent on whom it faces as it is on how it performs.

Early on, the pairings are completely based on seeding, with the strongest teams paired up against perceived weaker ones, but that doesn't prevent the matchups from having some intrigue. These could be in the form of rivalries, teams with similar (or diverging) styles or clubs that have some unique connection.

Last season, rivals Indiana and Kentucky clashed in the second round, while former Big 12 foes Oklahoma and Texas A&M met in the Sweet 16. The Midwest Region final pitted two ACC teams, Syracuse and Virginia, and then we capped it all off with a thrilling title game between North Carolina and its top-rated offense against Villanova's No. 4 defense.

We're sure to get more such great matchups when the 2017 tourney begins in a few weeks, but wouldn't it be nice to get to pick out some? We've put together a list of ones we'd like to see happen, using the teams that Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller currently projects to make the field.