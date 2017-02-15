Updated Player of the Year Rankings for College Basketball in 2016-17

1 of 11

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2017 NCAA tournament is less than a month away, which means time is running out for the nation's top players to get themselves in position to be player of the year. Though the various POY awards aren't handed out until around the Final Four, and the postseason will have an impact on the voting, a strong regular season is imperative in order to be in the hunt.

We're still keeping our weekly list at 10 players for now, but pretty soon it's going to get cut since the players at the bottom will have too massive a hill to climb in March. For now, though, 10 remains the number.

There was some noticeable movement from a week ago, particularly near the top, setting the stage for what should be one of the more wide-open races in recent memory.