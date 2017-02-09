    Atlanta FalconsDownload App

    Steve Sarkisian Says He's Still in Treatment for Alcoholism

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the second half of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2017

    Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian said Thursday he's still in a treatment program to address the alcohol problems that played a role in his firing from USC in October 2015, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reported.

    "We all go through things in life," Sarkisian said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter. "We all have things to deal with. This is issue I work on daily."

    Sarkisian's alcohol problems reportedly go back to at least his days coaching the Washington Huskies. A former player told the Los Angeles Times' Nathan Fenno and Lindsey Thiry he smelled alcohol on Sarkisian's breath on occasion during team meetings. Fenno and Thiry wrote that "Sarkisian's use of alcohol became a running joke among some Washington players."

    In August 2015, while employed as USC's head coach, the 42-year-old said he mixed alcohol with his medication prior to a pep rally during which he behaved erratically. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and David Wharton reported USC fired him when he showed up to a team meeting and behaved in an odd manner before leaving prior to the team's practice.

    Immediately after his departure from USC, Sarkisian voluntarily checked into a treatment facility.

    "It's a process," he said of his recovery in a January interview with the Los Angeles Times' Dylan Hernandez. "The reality of it is, I'm at this point today and I'm at this point today with a tremendous opportunity."

    Sarkisian was set to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide offense in 2017 before the Falcons announced Tuesday he replaced Kyle Shanahan, who left to become the San Francisco 49ers' head coach.

