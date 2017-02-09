    NBADownload App

    Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade Comment on Charles Oakley's Arrest at MSG

    Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley exchanges words with a security guard during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2017

    Charles Oakley's arrest at Madison Square Garden during Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks has drawn the ire of current NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul

    Wade took to Instagram to voice his displeasure with how the Knicks handled the situation with Oakley:

    On Twitter, Paul took exception to a statement issued by the Knicks after Oakley's arrest took place.

    In the statement, released through the Knicks' official public relations account on Twitter, it said Oakley was behaving "in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner," and "he was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon."

    Per ESPN's Ian Begley, Oakley was charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault for making contact with security guards at the game. He was seen making comments directed at Knicks owner James Dolan before security intervened. 

    Oakley played in New York from 1988-98, making his lone All-Star team as a member of the Knicks in 1994 and helped the team reach Game 7 of the NBA Finals that same season before falling to the Houston Rockets. 

