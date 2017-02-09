The Rock Responds to Under Armour CEO's Donald Trump Comments

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram on Thursday to respond to Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank's categorization of President Donald Trump as an "asset" to the United States.

"I appreciate and welcome the feedback from people who disagree (and agree) with Kevin Plank's words on CNBC, but these are neither my words, nor my beliefs," Johnson wrote. "His words were divisive and lacking in perspective. Inadvertently creating a situation where the personal political opinions of UA's partners and its employees were overshadowed by the comments of its CEO."

Plank appeared on CNBC's Fast Money Halftime Report on Tuesday, praising Trump as a "pro-business president."

"He loves to build. I don't think there's any surprises here," Plank said. "When you look at the president, he wants to build things. He wants to build things; he wants to make bold decisions and be really decisive. I'm a big fan of people that operate in the world of publish and iterate versus think, think, think, think, think. So there's a lot that I respect there."

Under Armour signed Johnson, the former WWE superstar and the world's highest-paid actor, to an endorsement deal in 2015. Johnson has since launched his own line of apparel and has a shoe set to debut this year.

"We don't partner with a brand casually. I partner with brands I trust and with people who share my same values," Johnson wrote. "That means a commitment to diversity, inclusion, community, open-mindedness and some serious hard work. But it doesn't mean that I or my team will always agree with the opinion of everyone who works there, including its executives."

Johnson's comments come a day after Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry spoke out against Plank's praising of Trump.

"I agree with that description, if you remove the 'et,'" Curry said of the "asset" description, per Marcus Thompson II of the Bay Area News Group.

Johnson and Curry both remain under contract with Under Armour. Johnson wrote he felt an "obligation" to stay with the company despite Plank's comments as a sign of solidarity with the people who work behind the scenes.

The 44-year-old has teased a presidential run in 2020.