Kyle Korver Passes Jason Kidd for 7th on All-Time Three-Point List

G Fiume/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Kyle Korver made eight three-point field goals during Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The output pushed him past Jason Kidd and into seventh on the all-time list, per Sportsnet Stats. He's now made 1,992 three-pointers over the course of his career, just eight short of becoming the seventh player in NBA history to reach 2,000.

The closest four players ahead of him on the list—Jason Terry, Paul Pierce, Vince Carter and Jamal Crawford—remain active in the league. However, Pierce (fourth on the list) has already announced his intention to retire after the season, and each of the other three is at least a year older than Korver.

A spot-up shooter, Korver did most of his damage in his combined 10 years (two partial seasons included) with the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks. He was dealt from the 76ers to the Utah Jazz 25 games into the 2007-08 season, and he played 32 games with the Hawks this season before the club dealt him to the Cavaliers.

While Korver's minutes have declined slightly since moving from Atlanta to Cleveland, his efficiency has improved. Korver's averaging 10.6 points since joining the Cavaliers, after notching just 9.5 points per contest with the Hawks. His rebound rate has also increased slightly (2.8 to 2.9), while his assist rate has taken the biggest hit (a decrease from 2.3 to 0.8).

Given his role as a three-point shooter, Korver has a chance to play in the league longer than the average player. He hasn't won an NBA title through 13 seasons, but the trade to Cleveland gives him his best shot since he reached the conference finals with the Bulls in 2010-11.