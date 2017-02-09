Luis Suarez Banned 2 Matches, To Miss 2017 Copa Del Rey Final vs. Alaves

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Luis Suarez has been handed a two-match suspension in the Copa del Rey and will miss Barcelona's final in May against Alaves, as well as the first match in the competition next season.

The club announced via its official website that it would contest the ban, which was handed down after the Uruguayan was sent off for two bookable offences in Tuesday's Copa semi-final with Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona will appeal as Suarez "didn't make 'frightful' contact with the opposition player as the referee's report states," referring to his tussle with Koke after being booked for a challenge on Juanfran.

Suarez fouled Juanfran in the 87th minute of the 1-1 draw with Atleti, and three minutes later clashed with Koke.

Yahoo Sport's Andrew Gaffney explained why the striker merited a two-match ban:

Grup 14's Diana Kristinne believes Suarez's refusal to return to the changing rooms warrants the ban:

Sergi Dominguez of the same outlet doubts Barcelona's second appeal will be fruitful:

Barcelona boast a great deal of firepower even without Suarez thanks to Lionel Messi and Neymar, but the 30-year-old will nevertheless be sorely missed—he holds an astonishing record in front of goal with the Catalan giants, having scored 107 goals and provided 60 assists in 127 appearances.

In his place, Paco Alcacer is the most likely candidate to come in.

The 23-year-old has netted just twice since his arrival in the summer, but providing a capable replacement for Suarez is what he was recruited for—he'll need to show he can do the job.