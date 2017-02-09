    FC BarcelonaDownload App

    Luis Suarez Banned 2 Matches, To Miss 2017 Copa Del Rey Final vs. Alaves

    Barcelona's Luis Suarez leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
    Manu Fernandez/Associated Press
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2017

    Luis Suarez has been handed a two-match suspension in the Copa del Rey and will miss Barcelona's final in May against Alaves, as well as the first match in the competition next season.

    The club announced via its official website that it would contest the ban, which was handed down after the Uruguayan was sent off for two bookable offences in Tuesday's Copa semi-final with Atletico Madrid.

    Barcelona will appeal as Suarez "didn't make 'frightful' contact with the opposition player as the referee's report states," referring to his tussle with Koke after being booked for a challenge on Juanfran. 

    Suarez fouled Juanfran in the 87th minute of the 1-1 draw with Atleti, and three minutes later clashed with Koke.

    Yahoo Sport's Andrew Gaffney explained why the striker merited a two-match ban:

    Grup 14's Diana Kristinne believes Suarez's refusal to return to the changing rooms warrants the ban:

    Sergi Dominguez of the same outlet doubts Barcelona's second appeal will be fruitful:

    Barcelona boast a great deal of firepower even without Suarez thanks to Lionel Messi and Neymar, but the 30-year-old will nevertheless be sorely missed—he holds an astonishing record in front of goal with the Catalan giants, having scored 107 goals and provided 60 assists in 127 appearances.

    In his place, Paco Alcacer is the most likely candidate to come in.

    The 23-year-old has netted just twice since his arrival in the summer, but providing a capable replacement for Suarez is what he was recruited for—he'll need to show he can do the job.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 