Charles Oakley Discusses Relationship with James Dolan After MSG Arrest

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

New York Knicks legend Charles Oakley has a broken relationship with team owner James Dolan that doesn't appear likely to be mended anytime soon.

Speaking to The Undefeated's Mike Wise (via ESPN.com), Oakley said his attempts to meet with Dolan have not yielded any results.

"He don't want to meet with me," Oakley said. "Man won't even shake my hand."

Oakley's comments come one day after he was seen shoving security guards and subsequently getting arrested at Madison Square Garden where he was watching the Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I want to say I’m sorry to all the fans of the Garden," Oakley said in a radio interview on Thursday, per Al Iannazzone of Newsday. "I never want to be a troublemaker in life."

Oakley added longtime friend Michael Jordan called to check on him last night, per Ian Begley of ESPN.

Dolan was sitting near Oakley in the stands, with Begley reporting Oakley was "making comments at the Knicks owner" when security was asked to step in.

Oakley has been critical of Dolan multiple times in the past, notably calling him a "bad guy" in February 2015, per Christian Red of the New York Daily News.

Because of that past criticism, as he explained to Wise, Oakley believes Dolan has made a point of having security keep a close eye on him whenever he attends Knicks home games.

"Whenever I go to the Garden now, security has been told to inform him immediately," Oakley said. "Last year against Charlotte I went to a game and a bunch of security people came up to me right away and told me not to walk around, stay where I am. He just doesn't want me in the building."

Per Begley, the New York Police Department charged Oakley with three counts of misdemeanor assault for hitting security guards and criminal trespassing for the incident at MSG.

Oakley played 19 seasons in the NBA, including 10 with the Knicks from 1988-98. He was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team in 1994 and helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals that same season.