European Golden Boys XI: In-Demand Kylian Mbappe Simply Perfect

Bleacher Report is embarking on unearthing the talents of the future, and we will showcase them each week in our Golden Boys XI.

Monaco's Kylian Mbappe has been making waves this season, and Bleacher Report's Dean Jones claims he's caught the eye of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, and he added to his stock with a hat-trick in his side's 5-0 mauling of Metz. He leads the line this week.

In order to be eligible to feature in this side, the players must have been born in 1997 or later.

It's a narrow field, but there are plenty of young talents out there, and it's our pleasure to highlight them.

The team—in a 4-4-2 formation on this occasion—is selected in conjunction with WhoScored.com, from where all stats are referenced unless otherwise indicated.