European Golden Boys XI: In-Demand Kylian Mbappe Simply Perfect
European Golden Boys XI: In-Demand Kylian Mbappe Simply Perfect
Bleacher Report is embarking on unearthing the talents of the future, and we will showcase them each week in our Golden Boys XI.
Monaco's Kylian Mbappe has been making waves this season, and Bleacher Report's Dean Jones claims he's caught the eye of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, and he added to his stock with a hat-trick in his side's 5-0 mauling of Metz. He leads the line this week.
In order to be eligible to feature in this side, the players must have been born in 1997 or later.
It's a narrow field, but there are plenty of young talents out there, and it's our pleasure to highlight them.
The team—in a 4-4-2 formation on this occasion—is selected in conjunction with WhoScored.com, from where all stats are referenced unless otherwise indicated.
Goalkeeper: Alban Lafont, Toulouse
WhoScored.com rating: 6.82
Alban Lafont makes yet another appearance in our Golden Boys XI, and although he wasn't kept too busy this weekend, he did make one spectacular save to earn his corn.
In the 16th minute with the score at 0-0, Prince Oniangue fired the ball towards goal from all of three yards after a corner had caused chaos, and Lafont sprung to his left to make an incredible point-blank save—and then smother it on the goal line.
His team Toulouse went on to win 4-1 in Lique 1 against a Bastia side who ended the game with nine men. Individual moments can define games, and had Lafont not pulled off his stop, the outcome could have been very different.
Left-Back: Aaron Martin Caricol, Espanyol
WhoScored.com rating: 6.42
Aaron Caricol makes our team but was far from his best at the weekend as his Espanyol side lost 2-1 at home to Real Sociedad in La Liga.
Martin was challenged hard by Carlos Vela and Mikel Oyarzabal in turn, unable to stop crosses coming in or block off their runs from deep when La Real doubled up to attack down the flanks.
Martin was unable to really help instigate any attacks down his side, although a late free-kick delivery almost provided an equaliser.
It was a difficult game for the 19-year-old, although the experience won't be lost on the teenager.
Centre-Back: Jorge Mere, Sporting Gijon
WhoScored.com rating: 7.52
Jorge Mere continued his good form this season by helping Sporting Gijon keep a clean sheet in their win at Leganes in La Liga, taking a big step in the relegation battle in the process.
As befits a key game against a rival at the bottom, Mere took a safety-first approach to his work against Leganes’ attacks, with long clearances or headers out to repel their mostly aerial-based forays forward.
Even so, there were a handful of occasions when his real qualities shone through, stepping past a challenge to move into midfield and pass wide, initiating attacks and serving to remind just how good a player he could turn out to be.
Centre-Back: Issa Diop, Toulouse
WhoScored.com rating: 7.55
Toulouse's 4-1 victory over Bastia stands as proof of how lethal Issa Diop can be from set pieces. He grabbed a goal and an assist to help start and end the victory.
In truth, his "assist" is purely arbitrary, as while he touched the ball last before Andy Delort struck, the goal was a sublime overhead kick that went in off the post after Diop had headed it upward.
His goal featured another header, only this one was guided accurately into the corner from Oscar Trejo's whipped corner.
Right-Back: Benjamin Henrichs, Bayer Leverkusen
WhoScored.com rating: 7.76
Bayer Leverkusen picked up a vital win in their quest for European football next season against Eintracht Frankfurt and, once again, right-back Benjamin Henrichs was one of the keys to their success.
The 19-year-old and fellow Germany international Karim Bellarabi ran riot on the right wing as Leverkusen had wave after wave of attack on that side of the pitch in the Bundesliga.
Additionally, Henrichs was his usual solid self defensively, tying left-back Wendell for the team lead with five interceptions, per WhoScored, and largely shutting down Frankfurt's left side of attack.
Left Wing: Ramadan Sobhi, Stoke
WhoScored.com rating: 7.35
Crystal Palace's usually competent right-back Joel Ward endured a torrid day tracking Stoke City's wing wonder Ramadan Sobhi on Saturday in the Premier League.
The Egyptian, recently returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, stood out in a drab game thanks to his menacing dribbling ability and quick cuts inside and out. His crossing carved out several chances, including the only goal of the game, scored by Joe Allen.
Midfield: Lucas Tousart, Lyon
WhoScored.com rating: 7.83
Although Lyon's weekend ultimately ended in disappointment, falling 2-1 to Guingamp in Ligue 1, a shining light can be found in the continued improvement of Lucas Tousart.
The 19-year-old cuts a striking figure on the pitch; he's a Nemanja Matic-type rangy destroyer, and against Guingamp he did a good job breaking things up in the middle while also dominating aerially.
Given the competition for places in OL's midfield—Jordan Ferri and Sergi Darder were on the bench at the Stade Municipal de Roudourou—it's imperative Tousart continues in this vein so he keeps his spot, as there's only really one slot available given Maxime Gonalons is the club captain.
Midfield: Kai Havertz, Bayer Leverkusen
WhoScored.com rating: 7.45
The praise went to Chicharito for his brace and Bellarabi for a pair of assists, but the star of Leverkusen's 3-0 win was Kai Havertz.
Just 17 years of age, the attacking midfielder hinted at his immense potential in what was only his fifth start at the Bundesliga level.
The lanky but elegant Havertz was a focal point in his side's attacking play, ending up with a whopping 73 touches, per WhoScored.
It was his dribble against no fewer than four opponents that paved the way for Chicharito's opener and that was just one of many situations where the teenager showed his natural skills on the ball as well as his feel for space and time on the pitch.
Leverkusen have a real gem on their hands in Havertz, who will demand more and more playing time as the season goes along.
Right Wing: Emre Mor, Borussia Dortmund
WhoScored.com rating: 7.98
While it was a truly rotten day for Borussia Dortmund at SV Darmstadt, the Black and Yellows thoroughly deserving their defeat at the hands of the Bundesliga's last-placed team, it was a rare opportunity for Emre Mor to show his quality from the first whistle.
The 19-year-old Turkey international at times gets forgotten amid the strong seasons of fellow teenagers Ousmane Dembele and Christian Pulisic for Dortmund, Saturday being only his fifth appearance in the starting XI this campaign.
It would be a bit of a stretch to say he made the most of it, but Mor was positive, attempting more dribbles than the rest of the team combined, per WhoScored, and provided a superb assist for Raphael Guerreiro, delicately serving up the ball in the perfect position for the Euro 2016 winner's thumping effort shortly before half-time.
Forward: Federico Chiesa, Fiorentina
WhoScored.com rating: 6.68
Another week, another eye-catching performance from Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa.
Indeed, as La Viola put their midweek stumble against AS Roma behind them, the versatile 19-year-old was once again thrust into an important role. Rather than in the wing-back slot he played at the Stadio Olimpico, he took up an advanced position behind striker Khouma Babacar as Udinese visited Tuscany.
From the outset, the away side had no answer to the direct approach of Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi alongside him, the duo repeatedly finding gaps between the lines they constantly exploited.
Completing two take-ons and 90.9 percent of his 44 pass attempts, his effort and drive were useful in helping Fiorentina to a comfortable 3-0 victory that keeps them in the hunt for a Europa League place.
Forward: Kylian Mbappe, Monaco
WhoScored.com rating: 10
Kylian Mbappe took Metz apart at the seams this weekend, netting a hat-trick in a thumping 5-0 victory.
It only took him 50 minutes to ensure the match ball would belong to him, scything through the opponent's defensive line at will.
Clever movement between the lines, raw speed over the top and brilliant one-on-one ability meant Metz simply couldn't stop him no matter what they tried.
Mbappe now has seven goals in 699 Ligue 1 minutes this season, making for a remarkable minutes per goal rate.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!