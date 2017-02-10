    NCAA TournamentDownload App

    March Madness Bracket 2017: TV Schedule, Start Time for Reveal of Top 16 Seeds

    Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss, guard Silas Melson, forward Zach Collins, center Przemek Karnowski and guard Jordan Mathews, from left, celebrate on the bench during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Santa Clara in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Gonzaga won 90-55. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Young Kwak/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2017

    The NCAA tournament is set to begin on March 14, but the selection committee will be offering an early peek at how things stand on Saturday with a look at the top 16 seeds. 

    For the first time, to provide a gauge on what the committee is looking at based on the season's results and which teams still have work to do to boost their profiles, the NCAA tournament selection committee is providing fans with an inside look into its process. 

    March Madness Top 16 Seeds Viewing Information
    DateStart Time (ET)Network
    Saturday, Feb. 1112:30 p.m.CBS
    Source: NCAA.com

     

    Show Synopsis

    Per the official synopsis from NCAA.com, the top 16 seeds will be unveiled as the top four teams in each tournament region (Midwest, West, South, East) and selection committee chairman Mark Hollis will join the CBS broadcast to provide additional analysis on the rankings. 

    It's similar to what ESPN has been doing for the past three years with the weekly release of the College Football Playoff rankings. A panel of analysts opens the show discussing what the rankings could look like before they are unveiled, then has a full discussion after they are released. 

      

    Who's No. 1?

    Young Kwak/Associated Press

    Based on the current polls, Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in the nation. The Bulldogs are the only undefeated squad in Division I, with a 25-0 record heading into Saturday's game against No. 20 Saint Mary's. 

    Despite that perfect record and long-established reputation as a national power, with 18 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances and having reached at least the Sweet 16 in each of the last two years, Gonzaga didn't take over the top spot in the rankings until Kansas and Villanova each lost for the second time this season.

    However, in the latest Bracketology update from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Gonzaga was the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament behind the defending champion Villanova Wildcats.

    Comparing resumes for the two teams does give the Wildcats a slight edge over Gonzaga.

    Gonzaga vs. Villanova 2016-17 Resume Comparison
    GonzagaStatVillanova
    25-0Record23-2
    12RPI2
    119Strength of Schedule36
    35Non-Conference RPI5
    58Non-Conference Strength of Schedule60
    6-0vs. RPI Top 507-1
    Source: ESPN.com

    Gonzaga suffers by virtue of playing in the West Coast Conference with one other ranked team (Saint Mary's), particularly compared to a team like the Wildcats, who play in the Big East with teams like Xavier, Butler and Creighton.

    There is something to be said for a team beating the opponents on its schedule. Gonzaga is the only team in the country that can say its done that without a misstep.

    Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com believes in the Bulldogs and their case for the No. 1 overall seed:

    The undefeated Zags will be heavy favorites every time they step on the floor the rest of this season, with the possible exception of the game at St. Mary's this Saturday. If Gonzaga finishes without a loss, it will be hard to deny them a No. 1 seed, maybe even the overall No. 1, and they may still be worthy of a spot on the top line even with a loss.

    Based on current rankings and results, Gonzaga should be slotted in as the No. 1 overall seed. The good news is that in the event a team like Villanova or Kansas happens to be on the top line, there is still time for the regular season and conference tournaments to play things out.

