Burnley vs. Chelsea: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Chelsea will look to continue their march towards the Premier League title on Sunday, but they'll need to overcome a Burnley side who have won their last seven games in all competitions at Turf Moor.

The Blues beat Arsenal 3-1 last time out and are nine points clear at the top of the table.

Burnley are 12th in the league having lost 2-1 to Watford in their most recent outing, but a win over Chelsea could see them rise to ninth.

Read on for a preview of the match, with the viewing details and latest team news detailed below:

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Team News

Per The Sun's Matt Heath-Smith, Steven Defour, Dean Marney and Kevin Long are all injured, while Jeff Hendrick will serve the first match of his three-match suspension after being sent off against Watford.

Heath-Smith also reported Chelsea's Eden Hazard and David Luiz could be doubts for the game, while Cesc Fabregas could start. However, manager Antonio Conte confirmed all his players are available, per the Blues' official Twitter account.

Predicted Burnley lineup: Tom Heaton; Matt Lowton, Michael Keane, Ben Mee, Stephen Ward; George Boyd, Joey Barton, Ashley Westwood, Scott Arfield; Ashley Barnes, Andre Gray

Predicted Chelsea lineup: Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Marcos Alonso; Pedro, Eden Hazard, Diego Costa

Preview

Chelsea's march to the title seems almost inexorable, and in their last two matches, they've shown the hallmark of champions.

A well-earned 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield preceded the comfortable win over Arsenal, and both opponents' title aspirations now lie in tatters—the pair are 13 and 12 points behind Chelsea, respectively.

Every Blues player has had an important role this season—Hazard has been reinvigorated and Diego Costa predatory, while Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have been revelations on the flanks.

Perhaps the most vital of all has been N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman has been exceptional throughout the season, as Squawka Football demonstrated:

He particularly impressed against Liverpool and again in the win over Arsenal. The midfielder's unrivalled work rate, stamina and ability to regain possession saw him stop the Gunners in their tracks at virtually every opportunity.

Football journalist Dan Levene hailed Kante's efforts and noted the way he's still underrated in some quarters:

Against the hard-working and organised Clarets, the 25-year-old's energy and dynamism will be useful tools in what promises to be a hard-fought battle in midfield.

Burnley look set to provide another potentially tricky test for the Blues, as they boast the third-best home record in the Premier League this season.

Indeed, 28 of their 29 points have been won at Turf Moor, and they've won every game there since Manchester City beat them on November 26, conceding just three goals in that time.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton has been in excellent form this season, and it was only an outstanding save that prevented his side from conceding more than two against Watford last week, per Burnley's official Twitter account:

The Blues will need to break the Clarets down, which could see Fabregas restored to the team. They're capable of doing even that without him thanks to Hazard, but having the Spanish playmaker in the side could be a big help.

Chelsea have the best away form of any team in the division this year, so if there's any side capable of getting a result away at Burnley, it's the Blues.