La Liga Fixtures 2017: Schedule, Live Stream and Week 22 Predictions

Real Madrid return to action after their recent match postponement in La Liga, as they travel to the division's bottom side Osasuna on Saturday.

Reigning champions Barcelona remain a point behind the Galacticos, placed second in the table, and feature on the road against Alaves.

Sevilla are the only team who have been able to keep pace with the El Clasico pairing, and they battle Las Palmas on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid hope to relight their challenge for the top positions, hosting Celta Vigo at the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

Here is the latest schedule including streaming information and result predictions:

La Liga 2017: Week 21 Schedule, Streaming and Predictions Date Time (GMT) Fixture Prediction Friday, Feb. 10 7:45 p.m. Espanyol vs. Real Sociedad 1-2 Saturday, Feb. 11 12 p.m. Real Betis vs. Valencia 2-1 Saturday, Feb. 11 3:15 p.m. Alaves vs. Barcelona 2-4 Saturday, Feb. 11 5:30 p.m. Athletic Bilbao vs. Deportivo La Coruna 1-1 Saturday, Feb. 11 7:45 p.m. Osasuna vs. Real Madrid 1-5 Sunday, February 5 11 a.m. Villarreal vs. Malaga 2-1 Sunday, Feb. 12 3:15 p.m. Leganes vs. Sporting Gijon 1-1 Sunday, Feb. 12 5:30 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Sevilla 1-2 Sunday, Feb. 12 7:45 p.m. Atletico Madrid s. Celta Vigo 2-1 Monday, Feb. 13 7:45 p.m. Eibar vs. Granada 1-0 Sky Sports

All games can be streamed via beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.) and Sky Go (U.K.).

Osasuna vs. Real Madrid

Despite having their visit to Celta Viga cancelled last week, Real remained top dogs in Spain as Sevilla failed to cut the gap on the leaders after a goalless draw against Villarreal at home.

The unscheduled rest will have been used wisely by the Galacticos, and a trip to La Liga's worst side will be appreciated by manager Zinedine Zidane.

Los Blancos' form has stumbled in recent weeks, but there will be no panic as the rest of the country's top sides fail to catch their tails.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to find the net with startling regularity, having netted 13 goals in his 15 La Liga appearances this term, according to WhoScored.com.

Osasuna are stranded on 10 points at the bottom, buried in the relegation zone, and they will need a miracle to escape the drop before the end of the campaign.

The hosts will not be expecting any favours when Ronaldo rolls into town, and Real are expected to canter to a very easy three points.

Alaves vs. Barcelona

The title race is by no means over, as Barca trail Madrid by just one point having played two games more, but they have failed to show their devastating weaponry on a regular basis this season.

However, the Blaugrana have stretched ahead of Sevilla after chasing down Los Nervionenses, and Messi appears to have the glint in his eye which appears when his team begin to find their most dangerous form.

Barca have drawn six games in the league this term, and this has been the story of their season as opponents find a way of stealing results from the Catalans.

Although tiny in stature, Alaves will pose questions of Luis Enrique's defence, and they wont allow Barca to claim the points without a fight in their compact Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Alaves have only lost six games in La Liga this season—less than fifth-placed Real Sociedad, and they will believe they can at least stop their visitors from winning during their trip to the Basque Country.

The contest will be a dress rehearsal for this season's Copa del Rey final:

Las Palmas vs. Sevilla

The wheels appeared to come off Sevilla's challenge last week, but dips in form have been consistently addressed by the Andalusia club this season.

Las Palmas should be a team who are there for the taking as Jorge Sampaoli's side attempt to find a winning formula, but the hosts will be a difficult hurdle to jump if they dig in to avoid defeat.

Sevilla have won 13 games in Spain's top division this season—the same total as Barcelona—and the visitors have found an extra gear this term after consistent success in Europe.

Samir Nasri has added balance and creativity to the midfield after his loan switch from Manchester City, but the former Arsenal man missed a vital penalty last week as his side dropped two points.

The No. 10 has started 14 games in La Liga since his move, according to WhoScored, and his influence and experience have been vital.

Madrid have been comfortable at the top of La Liga, despite Barca breathing down their neck, but they hold two games in hand on their rivals—which will give them confidence through the back end of the winter months.

Barca are yet to find their form from last season, which saw them march to the title. Messi had to witness Ronaldo win almost everything last year—for club and country—and he will want to puncture his rival's chances of further glory as they both hunt the La Liga crown.