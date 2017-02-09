Breaking Down WWE's Most Controversial, Shocking Stories for the Week of Feb. 9
From Seth Rollins' knee to Kevin Owens' belt, the week of February 9 gave fans plenty to digest with two pay-per-views left until WrestleMania.
Seth Rollins continues what is sure to be an arduous rehabilitation process as he prepares for a photo finish at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Goldberg has officially challenged Kevin Owens at Fastlane, in addition to accepting the challenge of one Brock Lesnar.
But as the WrestleMania picture continues to take form, which high-profile match could be in danger of drowning in a sea of outrage reminiscent to Lesnar and Goldberg's previous WrestleMania tilt in 2004?
Goldberg's Comeback Tour: Next Stop, Universal Championship?
Goldberg is on a collision course with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, but WWE seems to be going all-in on its blockbuster feud, which is shaping up to be competed for a world title after Goldberg challenged Kevin Owens to a Universal Championship match Monday on Raw.
Owens’ friendship with Chris Jericho is once again falling apart, and with Jericho as a current United States champion, the writing is on the wall for Owens’ record-setting run as a universal champion.
WWE is right to ride the hot hand by making the Goldberg and Lesnar feud a world championship affair at WrestleMania. World title or not, this is the match most likely to close WrestleMania, so why not raise the stakes?
Should Goldberg or Lesnar emerge from WrestleMania as a universal champion, it’ll be interesting to see just how long a part-timer will hold Raw’s most important title.
Seth Rollins' Knee Headed for a Photo Finish at WrestleMania?
Seth Rollins continues to have the most controversial knee in the wrestling world as WWE has incorporated his ongoing recovery into his feud with Triple H. WWE recently announced Rollins tore his MCL, but Dave Meltzer or F4WOnline (h/t Wrestling Inc) reported he is “good to go” at WrestleMania.
While it’s understandable for Rollins to do everything in his power to compete at WrestleMania after missing the event last year, hopefully he is not forcing the issue and doesn’t come back at less than 100 percent. Thankfully, he is set to compete against the ultimate ring general in Triple H, who will find a way to use smoke and mirrorss to get a great match out of even a hobbled Rollins.
Total Cenas vs. Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania?
In a year where John Cena won his 16th world championship, there is a growing possibility that not only will he go into WrestleMania without his world championship, but he could also compete alongside long-time girlfriend Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc). All four have appeared on episodes of Total Divas, which stands to be the biggest beneficiary of this controversial potential matchup.
Of course, this is a less-than-popular matchup among hardcore fans, whose core wrestling ideals clashes violently with WWE’s reality show sub genre that has churned out Total Divas and Total Bellas.
WWE has been very liberal about mentioning Nikki Bella’s real-life relationship with John Cena in SmackDown Live storylines, and it’s only a matter of time before the couple forms a united front on TV. This seemingly lighthearted matchup is sure to bring a lot of attention to WWE’s reality show presence on the E! Network, but it seems below all four competitors, who can easily split three ways and do something more interesting at WrestleMania.
Daniel Bryan: 'Never Say Never'
Daniel Bryan is still trying to get cleared to wrestle, and is till talking like he has not closed the door all the way shut on his wrestling career. Remember when I was talking about The Miz being beneath his potential tag team match at WrestleMania? Well, a potential dream match against Daniel Bryan seems more up his alley.
The Miz has been stealing Daniel Bryan’s moves for months as he has breathed life back into his career by taunting, mocking and berating the beloved former world champion.
Bryan recently told the Gorilla Position podcast:
As far as I know, no. You know the one thing about this, in any form of entertainment or fighting, or sport, is 'never say, never,' right? I keep going to different things and I keep working on the doctor standpoint of it, 'okay, is there anything that I can do more to get cleared?’
It’s possible that WWE has done too good of a job building up a presumably non-wrestling rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz. With no in-ring showdown in sight, an otherwise entertaining feud is doomed to have little to no payoff.
John Cena Says He and AJ Styles Are on Another Level
John Cena may have been trying a little too hard to get the Internet riled up, but during a Talking Smack appearance, Cena claimed he and AJ Style were on another level from their competitors. Cena compared himself and Styles to Michael Jordan as he put them a league above a field that features young upstarts Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose and polished veteran The Miz.
Said Cena:
"I think everybody else just isn't where we're at.
"Internet, rejoice over that one and go nuts. I think AJ and I are just in a groove, like that Michael Jordan zone where the rim is just a big ol' bucket and you can hit anything."
While this will easily be made out to be Cena “burying” the locker room, what he says has validity until proven otherwise. Should one of those young upstarts prove Cena wrong by winning at the Chamber, there will be a perception that perhaps the talent gap is closing.
Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.
