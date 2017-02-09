Breaking Down WWE's Most Controversial, Shocking Stories for the Week of Feb. 9

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

From Seth Rollins' knee to Kevin Owens' belt, the week of February 9 gave fans plenty to digest with two pay-per-views left until WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins continues what is sure to be an arduous rehabilitation process as he prepares for a photo finish at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Goldberg has officially challenged Kevin Owens at Fastlane, in addition to accepting the challenge of one Brock Lesnar.

But as the WrestleMania picture continues to take form, which high-profile match could be in danger of drowning in a sea of outrage reminiscent to Lesnar and Goldberg's previous WrestleMania tilt in 2004?