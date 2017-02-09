    WWEDownload App

    WWE Network Paid Subscribers Reaches 1.5 Million

    Wrestlers The Miz and Dolph Ziggler fight during a show at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, as part of the WrestleMania Revenge Tour, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) European tour, on April 22, 2016. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)
    THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2017

    As part of WWE's 2016 fourth-quarter earnings report released Thursday, it was revealed that WWE Network reached the 1.5 million mark in terms of paid subscribers.

    According to the report (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), WWE Network hit the total as of Jan. 31.

    The Network averaged 1.41 million subscribers over the course of 2016's fourth quarter, breaking down to 1.1 million domestic and 400,000 international subscriptions.

    As seen in the following quarterly breakdown of average WWE Network subscriber counts, the company had an up-and-down 2016:

    Quarterly WWE Network Subscriber Numbers for 2016
    QuarterAverage Paid Subscribers
    1st1.29 million
    2nd1.52 million
    3rd1.46 million
    4th1.41 million
    WWE Corporate

    WWE Network launched in February 2014 and has been WWE's main programming focus outside of Raw and SmackDown.

    It has replaced pay-per-view as WWE's preferred method of showing its monthly special events, including SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

    The Network also offers a great deal of original programming, including NXT, 205 Live, last summer's Cruiserweight Classic and a tournament to crown the first WWE United Kingdom champion.

    Per Middleton, WWE projected that its average Network subscriber count for the first quarter of 2017 will grow to 1.48 million.

     

