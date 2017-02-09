WWE Network Paid Subscribers Reaches 1.5 Million

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

As part of WWE's 2016 fourth-quarter earnings report released Thursday, it was revealed that WWE Network reached the 1.5 million mark in terms of paid subscribers.

According to the report (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), WWE Network hit the total as of Jan. 31.

The Network averaged 1.41 million subscribers over the course of 2016's fourth quarter, breaking down to 1.1 million domestic and 400,000 international subscriptions.

As seen in the following quarterly breakdown of average WWE Network subscriber counts, the company had an up-and-down 2016:

Quarterly WWE Network Subscriber Numbers for 2016 Quarter Average Paid Subscribers 1st 1.29 million 2nd 1.52 million 3rd 1.46 million 4th 1.41 million WWE Corporate

WWE Network launched in February 2014 and has been WWE's main programming focus outside of Raw and SmackDown.

It has replaced pay-per-view as WWE's preferred method of showing its monthly special events, including SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

The Network also offers a great deal of original programming, including NXT, 205 Live, last summer's Cruiserweight Classic and a tournament to crown the first WWE United Kingdom champion.

Per Middleton, WWE projected that its average Network subscriber count for the first quarter of 2017 will grow to 1.48 million.

