The Top Feel-Good Storylines of the 2016-17 NCAA Basketball Season so Far

Northwestern guard Vic Law David Banks/Associated Press

Sure, college basketball has its blue bloods. You know who it boils down to in the end. But if you're only worried about the end, you're missing the best part.

The end isn't where the story is written. This time, right here, is the point where a season really finds its spine.

Plenty of things can still happen, but at this point, everyone knows who's good and who isn't. Sometimes, when the stars align, those good teams and players also make for good stories.

Here are the top 10 feel-good stories in the game this season. Most are teams, some are individuals and a couple of others don't even have much to do with basketball.