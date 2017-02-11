    World FootballDownload App

    Premier League Week 25 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool talks to Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur after the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on April 2, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
    Michael Regan/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2017

    Liverpool will attempt to rescue their title ambitions as they battle Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

    Chelsea face a tough away day at Burnley on Sunday, with the Blues nine points clear at the top of the division.

    Manchester United and Arsenal both feature at home, welcoming Watford and Hull City on Saturday, respectively.

    Here is the full schedule, including TV and streaming details and picks for each fixture:

    Premier League 2017: Week 25 TV Schedule and Picks
    DateTime (GMT/ET)FixtureTVPick
    Feb. 1112:30 p.m./7:30 a.m.Arsenal vs. Hull CitySky Sports 1, NBCArsenal win
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Manchester United vs. WatfordNBCSNUnited win
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Middlesbrough vs. EvertonCNBCEverton win
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Stoke City vs. Crystal PalaceNBCStoke win
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Sunderland vs. SouthamptonNBCDraw
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.West Ham United vs. West Bromwich AlbionNBCDraw
    Feb. 115:30 p.m./12:30 p.m.Liverpool vs. Tottenham HotspurBT Sport 1, NBCLiverpool win
    Feb. 121:30 p.m./8:30 a.m.Burnley vs. ChelseaSky Sports 1, NBCSNChelsea win
    Feb. 124 p.m./11 a.m.Swansea City vs. Leicester CitySky Sports 1, NBCSNSwansea win
    Feb. 138 p.m./3 p.m.Bournemouth vs. Manchester CitySky Sports 1, NBCSNCity win
    The matches can be streamed live via Sky Go, BT Sport Player and NBC Sports Live. 

     

    Liverpool vs. Spurs

    Jurgen Klopp has witnessed his team's form spiral out of control, all but finishing off their fragile hopes of winning the English league title this season.

    The Reds had done a solid job of maintaining pressure on Antonio Conte's outfit at the summit, but their defence has once again let them down, jeopardising their opportunity to challenge.

    Liverpool's main issues have come against lesser opposition after shining against their direct rivals in the top six, per Squawka:

    In stark contrast, after the disappointing finale to last year's campaign, Spurs have kicked on after the return from injury of Harry Kane.

    Dele Alli has also rediscovered his goalscoring touch after a blip at the start of the season, and the north London side are second place in the table for good and deserving reasons.

    The hosts will be vulnerable in the evening kick-off on Saturday as their defence continues to display weaknesses, but with the Kop in full voice, Klopp will be hoping his side can claim the three points in their most important league game of the season so far.

     

    Burnley vs. Chelsea 

    Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte (L) embraces Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa (R) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on February 4, 2017. / AFP / Ian KIN
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Burnley have performed wonders to remain in mid-table, and it is their stellar home form that has been the catalyst for this success.

    Sean Dyche's unit have been one of the most effective teams on their own patch, winning regularly at Turf Moor.

    Chelsea will provide the Clarets with their stiffest test of the league campaign, but it would not be a total shock to see the hosts grab a result against the irrepressible leaders.

    Football commentator Guy Mowbray recently tipped his hat to Burnley's consistency at home:

    Diego Costa appears unaffected after the recent speculation surrounding his future and remains the Blues' most dangerous player ahead of the trip to the north-west. The Spain international has been linked with a move to China, per Calciomercato.com.

    Chelsea could potentially be 12 points clear at the top if results fall in their favour, but Conte's first objective will be to avoid defeat at one of the hardest grounds in England to force a result.

    With a cushion in place, a draw would be an acceptable result for the west London giants.

     

    Manchester United vs. Watford

    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United congratulates Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on December 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by C
    Christopher Lee/Getty Images

    The Red Devils remain a side on the brink of an explosive charge into the UEFA Champions League places, but they have consistently slipped just when you believed they would take the next step forward.

    Watford present a potential banana skin for the hosts at Old Trafford, and their recent form has been encouraging after the return of Troy Deeney's potency.

    The captain and striker recently hailed the Hornets' return to winning ways:

    United have progressively closed the gap between themselves, Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks, and they only lie five points behind Spurs in second.

    Jose Mourinho's tactics have continued to bear fruit since the Christmas period, but he will need a bigger goal contribution from his set of forwards.

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been forced to carry the team when it comes to putting the ball in the net, but the emergence of Henrikh Mkhitaryan has United fans on the edge of their seats as they will their side on to better performances and results.

