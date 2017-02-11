Premier League Week 25 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool will attempt to rescue their title ambitions as they battle Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Chelsea face a tough away day at Burnley on Sunday, with the Blues nine points clear at the top of the division.

Manchester United and Arsenal both feature at home, welcoming Watford and Hull City on Saturday, respectively.

Here is the full schedule, including TV and streaming details and picks for each fixture:

Premier League 2017: Week 25 TV Schedule and Picks Date Time (GMT/ET) Fixture TV Pick Feb. 11 12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Hull City Sky Sports 1, NBC Arsenal win Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Watford NBCSN United win Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Middlesbrough vs. Everton CNBC Everton win Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace NBC Stoke win Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Southampton NBC Draw Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion NBC Draw Feb. 11 5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m. Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur BT Sport 1, NBC Liverpool win Feb. 12 1:30 p.m./8:30 a.m. Burnley vs. Chelsea Sky Sports 1, NBCSN Chelsea win Feb. 12 4 p.m./11 a.m. Swansea City vs. Leicester City Sky Sports 1, NBCSN Swansea win Feb. 13 8 p.m./3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Manchester City Sky Sports 1, NBCSN City win PremierLeague.com

Liverpool vs. Spurs

Jurgen Klopp has witnessed his team's form spiral out of control, all but finishing off their fragile hopes of winning the English league title this season.

The Reds had done a solid job of maintaining pressure on Antonio Conte's outfit at the summit, but their defence has once again let them down, jeopardising their opportunity to challenge.

Liverpool's main issues have come against lesser opposition after shining against their direct rivals in the top six, per Squawka:

In stark contrast, after the disappointing finale to last year's campaign, Spurs have kicked on after the return from injury of Harry Kane.

Dele Alli has also rediscovered his goalscoring touch after a blip at the start of the season, and the north London side are second place in the table for good and deserving reasons.

The hosts will be vulnerable in the evening kick-off on Saturday as their defence continues to display weaknesses, but with the Kop in full voice, Klopp will be hoping his side can claim the three points in their most important league game of the season so far.

Burnley vs. Chelsea

Burnley have performed wonders to remain in mid-table, and it is their stellar home form that has been the catalyst for this success.

Sean Dyche's unit have been one of the most effective teams on their own patch, winning regularly at Turf Moor.

Chelsea will provide the Clarets with their stiffest test of the league campaign, but it would not be a total shock to see the hosts grab a result against the irrepressible leaders.

Football commentator Guy Mowbray recently tipped his hat to Burnley's consistency at home:

Diego Costa appears unaffected after the recent speculation surrounding his future and remains the Blues' most dangerous player ahead of the trip to the north-west. The Spain international has been linked with a move to China, per Calciomercato.com.



Chelsea could potentially be 12 points clear at the top if results fall in their favour, but Conte's first objective will be to avoid defeat at one of the hardest grounds in England to force a result.

With a cushion in place, a draw would be an acceptable result for the west London giants.

Manchester United vs. Watford

The Red Devils remain a side on the brink of an explosive charge into the UEFA Champions League places, but they have consistently slipped just when you believed they would take the next step forward.

Watford present a potential banana skin for the hosts at Old Trafford, and their recent form has been encouraging after the return of Troy Deeney's potency.

The captain and striker recently hailed the Hornets' return to winning ways:

United have progressively closed the gap between themselves, Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks, and they only lie five points behind Spurs in second.

Jose Mourinho's tactics have continued to bear fruit since the Christmas period, but he will need a bigger goal contribution from his set of forwards.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been forced to carry the team when it comes to putting the ball in the net, but the emergence of Henrikh Mkhitaryan has United fans on the edge of their seats as they will their side on to better performances and results.