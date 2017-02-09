Daniel Lee Barrera Arrested: Latest Details, Comments and More on MMA Fighter

Oded Balilty/Associated Press

MMA fighter Daniel Lee Barrera was charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly attacking a female high school wrestler on Feb. 3, according to John Burnett of the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

Per that report, Barrera "walked uninvited into wrestling practice at Pahoa High School, came up behind the girl as she was in a wrestler’s position on hands and knees, and struck her three times on the back with an open palm, causing pain and redness."

The girl told authorities that she had never met Barrera.

"They invited me into the school to help them wrestle," Barrera said during a court appearance on Monday. "I’m a very, very skilled grappler."

His attorney, Austin Hsu, requested a mental examination during the court appearance, and Hilo District Judge Harry Freitas granted the request, set a court date for Feb. 28 and chose not to release Barrera, instead upholding his $2,000 bail.



That led to the following exchange as Barrera was being escorted from the court, per Burnett:

As Barrera was led out of the courtroom by several sheriff’s deputies, he turned to the gallery and said loudly, "I’m sorry, Mom, they’re not releasing me. … I was just helping the wrestling. These kids need to wake up. I wanted them to wake up because Hawaiians need to toughen up. OK? I was at wrestling practice." "I hear you, Mr. Barrera," the judge said. "I don’t understand how this is assault," Barrera asserted. He then made several rapping noises with his hands. "You play football? Anybody? Am I f--king crazy here? There’s murderers on the street! My sister got murdered two weeks ago in Pahoa!"

Barrera had two prior convictions for disorderly conduct and harassment.

The fighter appeared on Season 6 of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Hughes vs. Team Serra in 2007, losing twice to Ben Saunders. He last fought in 2010.