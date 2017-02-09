Jay Cutler: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Bears QB's Future

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Despite a connection to the New York Jets coaching staff, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is reportedly not expected to land in the Big Apple this offseason.

Cutler Not High on Jets' Wishlist



According to ESPN.com's Rich Cimini, the Jets are believed to have more interest in Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor should he become available, as well as Mike Glennon of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jets hired Jeremy Bates as their quarterbacks coach Wednesday. Bates was part of the Denver Broncos coaching staff from 2006 through 2008, when Cutler was on the team, and he coached him again with the Bears in 2012.

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported on Feb. 2 that the Bears are almost certain to part ways with Cutler by trading or releasing him.

He appeared in only five games due to injury last season and struggled mightily when he did play with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Although Cutler isn't far removed from a 2014 season that saw him throw a career-high 28 touchdown passes, his stock doesn't appear to be particularly high.

The former first-round pick out of Vanderbilt has just one Pro Bowl appearance and a 68-71 career record to his credit in 11 NFL seasons.

New York's quarterback situation is unsettled, as both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith are set to hit free agency and seem unlikely to be brought back after poor performances in 2016.

That leaves youngsters Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg as potential starting options. The Jets also own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Cutler would be a sensible fit for the Jets since he played alongside wide receiver Brandon Marshall and running back Matt Forte in Chicago, but his recent play suggests he would be little more than a short-term bridge.