    High School BasketballDownload App

    Devon McCain Apologizes for Blindside Punch of Tyreke Brown Caught on Video

    PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 21: A view of the backboard, rim and net during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Consol Energy Center on March 21, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2017

    Following a brawl between the Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Silsbee boys basketball teams Tuesday in Orange, Texas, one of the players involved apologized Thursday.

    As seen in a video posted on Facebook by Hollis Frost, Silsbee's Devon McCain punched LC-M's Tyreke Brown from behind (see bottom-left of video).

    McCain made his apology public on Twitter:

    According to David Thompson of the Beaumont Enterprise, the game was called in the second quarter.

    Video of the incident is under review to determine potential disciplinary action.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 