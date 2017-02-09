Devon McCain Apologizes for Blindside Punch of Tyreke Brown Caught on Video

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Following a brawl between the Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Silsbee boys basketball teams Tuesday in Orange, Texas, one of the players involved apologized Thursday.

As seen in a video posted on Facebook by Hollis Frost, Silsbee's Devon McCain punched LC-M's Tyreke Brown from behind (see bottom-left of video).

McCain made his apology public on Twitter:

According to David Thompson of the Beaumont Enterprise, the game was called in the second quarter.

Video of the incident is under review to determine potential disciplinary action.