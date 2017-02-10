Spring Training Predictions for This Year's Top 25 MLB Prospects

1 of 26

Can J.P. Crawford prove he's ready for the majors this spring? Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Three days!

We're now just three days from the start of spring training, as most players will have reported to their respective camps in Arizona and Florida by this time next week.

The excitement is real, folks!

Spring training stats and on-field performance don't mean much in the grand scheme of things, as it's more about shaking off the rust for the upcoming season and deciding on a few fringe roster spots.

However, the performance of top prospects against MLB-level competition always carries some added intrigue.

Even if these up-and-comers don't have a realistic chance of breaking camp with an Opening Day roster spot, it's a chance for fans to see the young players they've perhaps only read about in action.

Ahead we've taken a closer look at the league's top 25 prospects, via MLB.com, and made a prediction for each player this spring.