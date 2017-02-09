Joseph Randle Charged with Assault of Fellow Inmate: Latest Comments, Reaction

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was charged with assault against a fellow inmate at a Kansas jail Wednesday for an alleged incident that occurred on Feb. 3.

According to Amy Renee Leiker of the Wichita Eagle, Randle was officially charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of disorderly conduct.

Randle has been held at the Sedgwick County Jail in Wichita, Kansas, since June 19.

Following the announcement of the charges by District Judge Jeff Goering, Randle said of the incident, "He punched me in the face. I defended myself. I ran in my room," per Leiker.

According to Leiker, Randle is facing four criminal trials in addition to his latest charges. It is alleged that he purposely hit people with his car in February 2016, avoided warrants the following month, threatened to kill a jail deputy in May 2016 and damaged a jail television in July 2016.

He is being held on a bond that now totals $59,000.

The 25-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Cowboys out of Oklahoma State, but he was released by the team in 2015 while awaiting potential discipline for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, per ESPN.com's Todd Archer.

Randle is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in relation to the new charges against him on Feb. 22.