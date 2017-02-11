France vs. Scotland: Date, Live Stream, TV Info, Six Nations 2017 Preview

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Scotland will look to build on their opening round win over Ireland in the 2017 Six Nations on Sunday, but they face a sizeable obstacle in the form of France, whom they'll play in Paris.

The Scots kicked off this year's competition in style as they beat the Irish 27-22 at Murrayfield to launch their campaign with a win.

France, meanwhile, slipped to a narrow 19-16 defeat at the hands of England, who came from behind to win late on.

The pair will go head-to-head at the Stade de France. Read on for a preview of the clash, but first here is the viewing information you need to catch the action:

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TV: BBC One

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer

Scotland were excellent on Saturday as they stunned Ireland with an early brace of tries from Stuart Hogg and another from Alex Dunbar to give them a commanding 21-8 half-time lead.

After the break, their defensive qualities shone through as they successfully held off a spirited fightback to claim the victory.

Here's a look at the highlights:

Rugby journalist Murray Kinsella praised their impressive display:

Their work rate was indeed exceptional—according to the Six Nations' official website, Scotland made 242 tackles against Ireland, 27 of which were won by the outstanding Jonny Gray, who also made the most carries in the team with 14.

Captain Greig Laidlaw as reliable as ever from the tee, scoring 12 points from a possible 12 with three conversions and two penalties.

Scotland beat France at Murrayfield in the Six Nations last year but have not won in Paris since 1999. Per BBC Sport, Laidlaw is well aware of the effort it will take to win this time around:

It is a long time ago since we won there but we understand there is a reason for that. France are a good team and it is a hard place to win. We are under no illusions this week—we need to be on top form to get something out of the game. We'll need accuracy and we need to be physical and aggressive because the French are big men. But we need to be subtle and clever in our attack.

Indeed, if Scotland aren't able to replicate the kind of performance they demonstrated against Ireland, France will almost certainly punish them.

Rugby World's Paul Williams hailed France's ability to compete with England last weekend, while journalist Simon Thomas believes they were good enough to have won:

France have now lost their last four Six Nations matches stretching back to last year—including their defeat to Scotland—but they've notably improved under Guy Noves in recent months.

Prior to their strong display against England, they also thrashed Samoa 52-8 in the Autumn Internationals last year and only narrowly lost 25-23 to Australia and 24-19 to New Zealand.

Despite their setback last weekend, Les Bleus could be set to make their first serious challenge for the Six Nations in years.

Scotland will need to produce the same herculean effort that beat Ireland to get something out of the match—if they can, it's set to be a truly thrilling encounter.