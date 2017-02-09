WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 for Week of Feb. 9
With WWE Elimination Chamber and Fastlane still to come before WrestleMania 33, there are plenty of twists and turns ahead on the road to the biggest pay-per-view of the year.
And this week's rumor round-up offers fans a glimpse into what could be in store at those shows. The company will continue to firm up its plans for WrestleMania and beyond in regards to the big feuds and matches.
There's news of a potentially huge shot in the arm for the cruiserweight division and a major hint to which match could be given the honor of closing WrestleMania this year.
Here's a look at the latest buzz online and what could be in store for WWE as Mania approaches.
Owens vs. Jericho to Start at Fastlane?
They've been best friends for months on end and fans have been tricked into thinking their relationship was going to explode on a number of occasions. But it looks like Fastlane could finally be the night when Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho exchange blows.
Randall Ortman at Cageside Seats speculated rumors earlier this week that Jericho and Owens are set to break up as best friends and start the road to a match at WrestleMania 33 later in the year.
That should come as no surprise to many. Ortman also speculated in the same piece that Goldberg is slated to take the WWE Universal Championship away from Owens at Fastlane, which will almost certainly be the catalyst for the break-up between Owens and Y2J.
It remains to be seen whether it's Jericho who turns heel by costing Owens the title or if it's Owens who sparks the feud, but it looks like the expected bout between the two Canadians at Mania could be on the cards.
Austin Aries Headed for a Cruiserweight Title Shot?
Since winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, Neville has looked head and shoulders above the rest of the field, but that could be about to change.
Austin Aries' commentary on the cruiserweight action while being injured has led many to suspect he could be a part of the division moving forward; rumors emerging online this week seem to suggest that could indeed be the case.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Raj Giri at Wrestling Inc) reported earlier this week that Aries has been cleared to wrestle once again following an orbital fracture. Tentative plans for him returning to the ring include Aries vs. Neville for the title at WrestleMania.
This would be a great shot in the arm for the division, which has stuttered and spluttered its way along since returning last year.
Having someone of Aries' ability and reputation step into the ring with Neville would be a huge bonus, and it could be the thing that takes the cruiserweight division to the next level.
McMahon Keen on Goldberg vs. Lesnar as WrestleMania's Main Event
With the confirmation this past Monday on Raw that Goldberg will challenge Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship, it looks like the former WCW icon will get one more opportunity to hold a major title in WWE before his career ends.
Goldberg's challenge to Owens led many to believe it would result in a victory for the veteran, and according to Ortman earlier this week, rumors suggest that could be the case.
The report detailed rumors that Goldberg is set to hold the Universal Championship going into WrestleMania 33 because Vince McMahon is intent on his bout with Brock Lesnar—which would make it the biggest match on the card.
Ortman also detailed that the bout would most likely be the last match on, going over Randy Orton's WWE Championship shot against whichever star wins inside the Elimination Chamber on Sunday.
That may not sit easy with a lot of WWE fans, but given the pulling power of both men and the fact it is a championship match, it's perhaps understandable.
