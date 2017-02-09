WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 for Week of Feb. 9

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE Elimination Chamber and Fastlane still to come before WrestleMania 33, there are plenty of twists and turns ahead on the road to the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

And this week's rumor round-up offers fans a glimpse into what could be in store at those shows. The company will continue to firm up its plans for WrestleMania and beyond in regards to the big feuds and matches.

There's news of a potentially huge shot in the arm for the cruiserweight division and a major hint to which match could be given the honor of closing WrestleMania this year.

Here's a look at the latest buzz online and what could be in store for WWE as Mania approaches.