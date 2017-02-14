B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions, February 14-16

4 of 9

VI-Images/Getty Images

There was a sense of inevitability in the air around the time of the draw for the first round of knockout matches in the Champions League.

After crashing out of the competition in the round of 16 six times in a row, Arsenal's reward for winning their group for the first time since 2012 was drawing Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians, of course, accounted for two of those six disappointments and dealt the Gunners their heaviest European defeat in the group stage last season, when they hammered Arsene Wenger's side 5-1 at home.

While Bayern are a step below the standards set by Pep Guardiola during his three seasons with the club, they remain one of the favourites to win the Champions League in Carlo Ancelotti's first season, the Italian head coach being considered an expert for European football's most important club competition.

Bayern look slower defensively and more laborious in attack, but they are still incredibly hard to defeat and have superb individual talent that decides games more often than not.

Arsenal must feel like they will rarely have a better chance of beating Bayern than they do this time around, thanks in large part to the luscious form of Alexis Sanchez. But the fact remains the Gunners have picked up more defeats in their last 10 matches than Bayern have suffered all season.

Going by the recent history between these two clubs, Arsenal will have to be happy if they go into the second leg with a decent shot.

Prediction: 2-0

First goalscorer: Arjen Robben